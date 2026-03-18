IDBI JAM 2026 Registration Window Concludes Tomorrow: Apply Now For 1000 Vacancies

IDBI JAM 2026 Registration: The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI Bank) will conclude the online application process for Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade O posts tomorrow on March 19, 2026. IDBI is inviting applications for 1100 vacancies in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh. The IDBI JAM 2026 Exam will be conducted on April 12, 2026.
IDBI JAM 2026 Registration: Important Dates
Commencement of Online Registration: March 8, 2026
Last Date to Register: March 19, 2026
Last Date to Edit Application Details: March 19, 2026
Last Date to Print Application: April 3, 2026
Online Fee Payment Window: March 8 to March 19, 2026
IDBI JAM 2026 Registration: How To Apply
Candidates can check out the steps below for the IDBI JAM 2025 Registration:
Step 1: Visit idbi.bank.in and locate the Careers section
Step 2: Click on the JAM Grade ‘O’ 2026–27 link mentioned on the homepage.
Step 3: Register and create login details
Step 4: Fill the application form by adding the personal and educational details
Step 5: Upload photo and signature
Step 6: Pay the Application online
Step 7: Check all details carefully
Step 8: Submit the form and download the confirmation
IDBI JAM 2026 Registration: Application Fees
SC/ST/Pd.D. candidates - Rs 250
Application Fees & Intimation Charges - Rs 1050
IDBI JAM 2026 Registration: Selection process
Online Test
Document Verification
Personal Interview
Pre-Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT)