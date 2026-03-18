IDBI JAM 2026 Registration Window Concludes Tomorrow: Apply Now For 1000 Vacancies

IDBI JAM 2026 Registration: The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI Bank) will conclude the online application process for Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade O posts tomorrow on March 19, 2026. IDBI is inviting applications for 1100 vacancies in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh. The IDBI JAM 2026 Exam will be conducted on April 12, 2026.

IDBI JAM 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Commencement of Online Registration: March 8, 2026

Last Date to Register: March 19, 2026

Last Date to Edit Application Details: March 19, 2026

Last Date to Print Application: April 3, 2026

Online Fee Payment Window: March 8 to March 19, 2026

IDBI JAM 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below for the IDBI JAM 2025 Registration:

Step 1: Visit idbi.bank.in and locate the Careers section

Step 2: Click on the JAM Grade ‘O’ 2026–27 link mentioned on the homepage.

Step 3: Register and create login details

Step 4: Fill the application form by adding the personal and educational details

Step 5: Upload photo and signature

Step 6: Pay the Application online

Step 7: Check all details carefully

Step 8: Submit the form and download the confirmation

Direct Link To Apply

IDBI JAM 2026 Registration: Application Fees

SC/ST/Pd.D. candidates - Rs 250

Application Fees & Intimation Charges - Rs 1050

IDBI JAM 2026 Registration: Selection process

Online Test

Document Verification

Personal Interview

Pre-Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT)

Check Detailed Notification Here