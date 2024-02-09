IDBI Executive Exam Results 2024 Declared: Check Your Status Now! | Representative Image

The IDBI has announced the exam results for the Executive position and made the IDBI Executive result 2024 link accessible on February 8. Those who took the written exam can view their IDBI Bank results 2024 by logging in with their registration number and date of birth.

It's important to remember that the IDBI Executive results 2024 can only be accessed on the official portal at idbibank.in. Candidates who have been successful will move on to the Document Verification stage. They can access the result download link and cutoff marks, which are organized by test and applicant type.

The recruitment process for 1300 Executives for Sales and Operations (ESO) on a Contract basis for 2024-25 is currently in progress.

To download the result:

Visit IDBI Bank's official website: https://www.idbibank.in

Navigate to "Careers" under "Other Links."

Find 'Results of various Recruitment Projects' > 'Recruitment of Executive – Sales and Operations (ESO) (on Contract): 2024-25.'

Click on the "Result of Online Exam" link and log in with your Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Your result will be displayed.

Candidates who qualified can proceed to the Document Verification phase.