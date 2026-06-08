ICSI Releases CSEET October 2026 Exam Schedule At icsi.edu; Exams Begin October 1

ICSI CSEET October 2026 Exam Schedule: The CSEET October 2026 exam schedule is available at icsi.edu, according to the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Exam dates are now available on the official website for candidates who have already enrolled for the October session.

The official timetable states that the CSEET 2026 October exams will take place from October 1 through October 6, 2026. The test will be administered offline. Every topic has exam times from 2:30 to 5:45 p.m.

Direct link to check the official announcement of the exam schedule

ICSI CSEET October 2026 Exam Schedule: Timetable

October 1, 2026 (Thursday)

Time: 2:30 PM to 5:45 PM

Subject: Business Communication

October 2, 2026 (Friday)

No Examination

October 3, 2026 (Saturday)

Time: 2:30 PM to 5:45 PM

Subject: Fundamentals of Accounting

October 4, 2026 (Sunday)

No Examination

October 5, 2026 (Monday)

Time: 2:30 PM to 5:45 PM

Subject: Economic and Business Environment

October 6, 2026 (Tuesday)

Time: 2:30 PM to 4:45 PM

Subject: Business Laws and Management (OMR-Based)

Important Note

Candidates will be given 15 minutes of extra time to read the question paper.

The reading time will be from 2:30 PM to 2:45 PM before the commencement of the examination.

ICSI CSEET October 2026 Exam Schedule: Steps to download the exam schedule

Step 1: Go to icsi.edu, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Examination" tab.

Step 3: Next, select the CSEET tab.

Step 4: After another tab opens, select "Time Table For CSEET, October 2026 Session."

Step 5: The PDF of the exam schedule will open.

Step 6: Examine it, then download the schedule for your personal use.

Direct link to download exam timetable

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website.