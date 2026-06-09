ICSI Releases CS Executive, Professional December 2026 Exam Schedule At icsi.edu; Exams To Begin On December 21

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2026 Exam Schedule: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the exam schedule for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional December 2026 session. The subject-by-subject schedule is now available on the official website, icsi.edu, for candidates taking the forthcoming exams.

According to the schedule, the CS Executive and CS Professional exams will take place offline between December 21 and December 28, 2026. From 2:00 pm until 5:15 pm, all papers will be held.

Direct link to check the official exam schedule

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2026 Exam Schedule: Exam schedule

CS Executive Programme December 2026 Exam Schedule

Exam Time: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

Reading Time: 2:00 PM to 2:15 PM (15 minutes extra)

December 21, 2026 (Monday): Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Group 1)

December 22, 2026 (Tuesday): Capital Market and Securities Laws (Group 2)

December 23, 2026 (Wednesday): Company Law and Practice (Group 1)

December 24, 2026 (Thursday): Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws (Group 2)

December 25, 2026 (Friday): No Examination

December 26, 2026 (Saturday): Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws (Group 1)

December 27, 2026 (Sunday): Tax Laws and Practice (Group 2)

December 28, 2026 (Monday): Corporate Accounting and Financial Management (Group 1)

CS Professional Programme December 2026 Exam Schedule

Exam Time: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

Reading Time: 2:00 PM to 2:15 PM (15 minutes extra)

December 21, 2026 (Monday): Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) – Principles and Practice (Group 1)

December 22, 2026 (Tuesday): Strategic Management and Corporate Finance (Group 2)

December 23, 2026 (Wednesday): Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (Group 1)

December 24, 2026 (Thursday): Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency (Group 2)

December 25, 2026 (Friday): No Examination

December 26, 2026 (Saturday): Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence (Group 1)

December 27, 2026 (Sunday): Elective 2 (Open Book Examination) (Group 2)

Arbitration, Mediation and Conciliation

Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Tax Planning

Labour Laws and Practice

Banking and Insurance – Laws and Practice

Insolvency and Bankruptcy – Law and Practice

December 28, 2026 (Monday): Elective 1 (Open Book Examination) (Group 1)

CSR and Social Governance

Internal and Forensic Audit

Intellectual Property Rights – Law and Practice

Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Cyber Security – Laws and Practice

Advanced Direct Tax Laws and Practice

IFSCA – Regulations, Listing and Compliances

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2026 Exam Schedule: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to icsi.edu, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the examination tab.

Step 3: Next, select the CS executive and professional link.

Step 4: Click "Time Table for CS Examination, December 2026 session" on the new tab that appears.

Step 5: A new tab will open the exam schedule.

Step 6: Examine it and get the PDF.

Step 7: For their own reference, candidates may even print off the exam schedule.

Direct link to check the official exam schedule

For more information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.