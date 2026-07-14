ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result To Be Out Tomorrow At 2 PM; Here’s How To Access Results At icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET June 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 results tomorrow, July 15 at 2 PM. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results through the official website, icsi.edu .

The June 2026 CSEET examination was conducted from June 1 to June 4, 2026. Along with the result, ICSI will also publish candidates' subject-wise marks on its website. Candidates are advised to save a copy for future reference, as ICSI will not send any physical copies of the Result-cum-Marks Statement.

ICSI CSEET June 2026: How to Check ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Step 1: Go to the official ICSI CSEET website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the "CSEET June 2026 Result" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Add login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Enter the security code displayed on the screen, then click Submit.

Step 5: Review, download, and print the scorecard for future reference.

ICSI CSEET June 2026: Qualifying Marks

To qualify for the CSEET examination, candidates must secure:

At least 40% marks in each paper, including:

Business Communication

Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning

Economic and Business Environment

Current Affairs

A minimum of 50% aggregate marks across all papers.

In previous sessions, the CSEET achieved high pass rates. The November 2025 session had a pass rate of 78.40%, while the July and May 2025 sessions had 73.01% and 75.08%, respectively.