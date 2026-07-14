ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result To Be Out Tomorrow At 2 PM; Here’s How To Access Results At icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET June 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 results tomorrow, July 15 at 2 PM. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results through the official website, .
The June 2026 CSEET examination was conducted from June 1 to June 4, 2026. Along with the result, ICSI will also publish candidates' subject-wise marks on its website. Candidates are advised to save a copy for future reference, as ICSI will not send any physical copies of the Result-cum-Marks Statement.
ICSI CSEET June 2026: How to Check ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result
Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:
Step 1: Go to the official ICSI CSEET website at
Step 2: Click on the "CSEET June 2026 Result" link on the homepage.
Step 3: Add login credentials such as application number and date of birth.
Step 4: Enter the security code displayed on the screen, then click Submit.
Step 5: Review, download, and print the scorecard for future reference.
ICSI CSEET June 2026: Qualifying Marks
To qualify for the CSEET examination, candidates must secure:
At least 40% marks in each paper, including:
Business Communication
Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning
Economic and Business Environment
Current Affairs
A minimum of 50% aggregate marks across all papers.
In previous sessions, the CSEET achieved high pass rates. The November 2025 session had a pass rate of 78.40%, while the July and May 2025 sessions had 73.01% and 75.08%, respectively.