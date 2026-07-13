ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result To Be Declared On July 15 At 2 PM; Check Official Details Here

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result: Candidates who appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 session won't have to wait much longer. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced that the CSEET June 2026 result will be declared on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 2:00 PM.

The result will be published online on the official ICSI website, icsi.edu, along with each candidate's subject-wise marks break-up. Candidates will also be able to download their e-Result-cum-Marks Statement immediately after the declaration of the results.

Direct link to read the official announcement

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result: Date and Time

Candidates can check the important dates below:

CSEET June 2026 Exam Dates: June 1 to June 4, 2026

CSEET June 2026 Result Date: July 15, 2026 (Wednesday)

Result Declaration Time: 2:00 PM

Official Website: icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Candidates can access their scorecards by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the 'CSEET Result June 2026' link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your:

Registration Number

Date of Birth

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Your CSEET June 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result: e-Result-cum-Marks Statement to Be Available Online

ICSI has confirmed that the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be uploaded on its website immediately after the declaration of the result.

Candidates should note that no physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be sent by post. Those who qualify are advised to download and keep a copy of the online marks statement for future admission and registration purposes.

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result: Passing criteria

Candidates will be declared qualified (PASS) in the CSEET June 2026 examination only if they secure at least 40% marks in each paper and a minimum of 50% aggregate marks across all papers. Candidates who fail to meet either of these two criteria will not qualify for the next stage of the admission process.

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result: What's next?

Those who pass the CSEET June 2026 exam will be eligible to enrol in the CS Executive Programme, provided they satisfy the eligibility criteria set by the ICSI.

The exam results are right around the corner. Therefore, candidates are advised to remember their Registration Number and Date of Birth. Due to the high volume of traffic on the site after the announcement of the results, those who experience problems loading the site need not worry and can try again after some time.