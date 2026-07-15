ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result OUT At icsi.edu; Direct Link To Download Scorecard And e-Marks Statement Here

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result: The CSEET June 2026 result has been formally released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on its official website, icsi.edu. The ICSI will upload each candidate's breakdown of marks by subject along with the results. As soon as the results are announced, candidates will also be able to download their e-Result-cum-Marks Statement.

Direct link to check the result

Direct link to check the All India Merit List

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result: Date and Time

Candidates can check the important dates below:

CSEET June 2026 Exam Dates: June 1 to June 4, 2026

CSEET June 2026 Result Date: July 15, 2026 (Wednesday)

Result Declaration Time: 2:00 PM

Official Website: icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Candidates can access their scorecards by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to icsi.edu, the official ICSI website.



Step 2: On the homepage, click the "CSEET Result June 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your:

Registration Number

Date of Birth

Step 4: Send in the information.



Step 5: The screen will display your CSEET June 2026 scorecard.



Step 6: Download the PDF and store it for later use.

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result: e-Result-cum-Marks Statement to Be Available Online

The official e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be posted on ICSI's website as soon as the results are announced, the organisation has verified.

Candidates should be aware that the Result-cum-Marks Statement will not be mailed in hard copy. It is recommended that those who meet the requirements download and save a copy of the online marks statement for use in future registration and admissions.

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result: Passing criteria

Only candidates who receive at least 40% in each paper and at least 50% overall in all exams will be deemed qualified (PASS) for the CSEET June 2026 exam. Candidates will not advance to the next round of the admissions process if they do not satisfy any of these two requirements.

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result: What's next?

If they meet the ICSI's qualifying requirements, those who pass the CSEET June 2026 exam will be able to participate in the CS Executive Program.