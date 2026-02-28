 ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Concludes Today; Apply Now At smash.icsi.edu
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will close the registration window for the CSEET June 2026 on the official website at smash.icsi.edu. Candidates can complete their registrations by providing their login information. The exam is all set to be conducted from June 1, 2026, to June 4, 2026.

Gauri Deekonda
Updated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 11:16 AM IST
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: Important dates

CSEET June 2026 Registration Starts: December 16, 2026

Last Date to Apply for CSEET June 2026: February 15, 2026

Submission of CSEET Enrollment (Without Late Fee) March 1, 2026, to April 7, 2026

Submission of CSEET Enrollment (With Late Fee): April 8, 2026, to April 20, 2026

CSEET Examination Window:  June 1, 2026, to June 4, 2026

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: Application Fees

Registration Fees - Rs 7500

Examination Fee - Rs 1500

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: What are the Documents Required 

The following are the documents required for the ICSE CSEET June 2026 registrations below:

Candidate’s photograph and SIgnature with a scanned, size between 10 KB and 20 KB

Date of Birth Certificate

Class 12th admit card/hall ticket

Class 12th Pass Certificate/Marksheet

Category Certificate: Required for availing fee concession

Identity proof (any one): Aadhaar card, driving license, passport, Voter ID, PAN card or Ration card

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Candidates must complete the following steps in order to apply for CSEET June 2026:

Step 1: Go to smash.icsi.edu.

Step 2: Review the list of files required to finish the application.

Step 3: Begin filling out the CSEET application for 2026.

Step 4: Pay the CSEET registration cost of INR 7,500.

Step 5: Download and submit the application.

It is recommended that candidates frequently visit the official ICSI website to stay informed about any schedule modifications or adjustments.

