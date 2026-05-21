ICSI CSEET Admit Card June 2026 Out Now At icsi.edu; Here's How To Access Admit Card

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Admit Card: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the CSEET June 2026 admit card on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) can now download their hall tickets by visiting ICSI Official Website.

The CSEET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 1, 2, 3, and 4, 2026, in offline mode.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify details mentioned on the admit card, including exam centre address, reporting time, and gate closing time. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without the hall ticket.

Direct Link To Check

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Admit Card: Steps to Download ICSI CSEET June 2026 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website at the ICSI Portal

Step 2: Click on the CSEET admit card link

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Check the details mentioned on the admit card

Step 5: Download and save the hall ticket for future use

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned on CSEET Admit Card 2026

The admit card contains the following information:

Candidate’s name

Enrollment number

Exam date

Exam timing

Examination centre address

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre on the examination day.