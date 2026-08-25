ICSI CS Professional Result June 2026 Topper List OUT: Khushi Agarwal, Sania Sameer Khan Secure Joint Rank 1

ICSI CS Professional Result June 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Professional Programme June 2026 Result on August 25, 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can now obtain the result via the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Along with the result, the top-ranking candidates list and All India Provisional Merit List of the June 2026 session are also provided by the institute.

The e-Result-Cum-Marks Statement for the Executive & Professional Programme Examinations is available separately. The candidates require login credentials to download the same.

Direct link to check the list of toppers

Direct link to check the result

ICSI CS Professional June 2026: List Of Toppers

ICSI has released the list of top-performing candidates in the CS Professional Programme June 2026 examination. The toppers announced so far are:

Rank 1: Khushi Agarwal — Roll No. 108531

Rank 1: Sania Sameer Khan — Roll No. 123102

Rank 2: Vidushi Garg — Roll No. 105437

Rank 3: Harkiran Kaur — Roll No. 124932

Khushi Agarwal and Sania Sameer Khan have jointly secured Rank 1 in the CS Professional June 2026 examination.

The topper list has been released as part of the Professional Programme Examination June 2026 results.

How To Check ICSI CS Professional Result June 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their results:

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website, icsi.edu.

Step 2: Open the CS Professional June 2026 Result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result.

Step 5: Check the marks and qualifying status displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement and keep a copy for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

Candidates should ensure that the details mentioned on their scorecard are correct and preserve the document until the physical marksheet is received.