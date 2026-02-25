ICSI CS Professional December 2025 Results OUT At icsi.edu; Executive Scores Out At 2 PM

ICSI CS Professional December 2025 Results: The results of the December 2025 exam for CS Professionals were made public today, February 25, 2026, by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The ICSI Result December 2025 can be viewed and obtained by candidates who enrolled in the CS Professional program by visiting icsi.edu.

Direct link to check the result

According to the notice, the CS Executive Programs exam results will be made public today at 2:00 PM.

ICSI CS Professional December 2025 Results: How to check the result

Step 1: Go to icsi.edu, the official ICSI website.

Step 2: If required, click the ICSI CS December 2025 Professional results link on the main site.

Step 3: To log in and submit, enter your login information.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save the result after downloading it.

Step 6: Take a printout of your results for your records.

ICSI CS Professional December 2025 Results: Other details

The results and a breakdown of grades by subject will be made available on the official ICSI website, icsi.edu. The e-result-cum-marks statement for CS Executive applicants will be posted to the website when the results are announced.

Hard copies of the Executive course marksheets will not be sent by the institute. However, hard copies of the result-cum-marks statement will be sent to the registered addresses of CS Professional candidates.

A candidate can email the institution at exam@icsi.edu with the information they need for help if they do not receive the physical document within 30 days of the results being made public.