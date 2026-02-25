ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result Dec 2025 Today At icsi.edu; Check Time & Direct Link Here | Website: https://icsi.edu/

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result December 2025: The December 2025 CS Executive & Professional results will be made public by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India today, February 25, at icsi.edu. In December 2025, candidates who took the test will be able to download the ICSI CS result. To get the December 2025 scorecards for ICSI CS Executive and ICSI CS Professional, candidates need to enter their ICSI login credentials, such as their roll number and application number.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result December 2025: Important date and time

Exam Dates: December 22 to December 29, 2025 (Offline Mode)

Result Date: February 25, 2026

CS Professional Exam Result: 11:00 AM

CS Executive Exam Result: 2:00 PM

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result December 2025: Website to check the result

icsi.edu

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result December 2025: Steps to check the result

Once the results are ready, candidates can download them by following these instructions:

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the "Check CS Executive Result December 2025" or "Check CS Professional Result December 2025" tab.

Step 3: Enter your ICSI login credentials.

Step 4: The screen will display the ICSI CS Dec 2025 scorecard.

Step 5: Download or save the results.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.