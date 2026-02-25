ICSI CS Executive December 2025 Toppers List Out: Anisha Darshan Keswani Secures Rank 1; Check Topper List Here

ICSI CS Executive December 2025 Exam Toppers List: The results of the 2025 CS Executive exam were released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday. The ICSI CS Executive December 2025 results are available at icsi.edu for candidates who took the executive exam. Candidates can view the name of the ICSI CS Executive December 2025 exam winner here.

ICSI CS Executive Results 2025: Toppers Name Under New Syllabus

Rank 1: Anisha Darshan Keswani

Rank 2: Siddhi Khandelwal

Rank 3: Rangvala Insiya Imaran Bahi

Direct link to check the Topper

All India Provisional Merit List - Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has advised candidates for CS Executives that they can access their result-cum-marks statement online. There won't be any physical mark sheets available.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) administers the second phase of the Company Secretary (CS) program, the ICSI CS Executive Exam. It is intended for people who meet the requirements for direct entry, such as having a graduate degree, or who have passed the CS Foundation (CSEET).

From June 1 to June 7, 2026, the ICSI CS examinations for the Professional and Executive Programs will take place. Exam registration will begin online on February 26, 2026.