ICSI CS Executive December 2025 Result Declared At icsi.edu; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

ICSI CS Executive December 2025 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) revealed the results of the December 2025 exam for the CS Executive Program today, February 25, 2026. Candidates participating in the CS Professional program can view and obtain the ICSI Result Dec 2025 at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Executive December 2025 Result: How to check the result

Step 1: Enter your login details to log in and submit.

Step 2: Your outcome will be displayed on the screen.

Step 3: After downloading the result, save it.

Step 4: For your records, take a printout of your results.Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Step 5: Click the ICSI CS December 2024 Executive results link on the home page if necessary.

Direct link to check the result

The results will be posted on the official ICSI website, icsi.edu, along with a breakdown of grades by subject. When the results are released, the e-result-cum-marks statement for CS Executive candidates will be uploaded on the website.

ICSI CS Executive December 2025 Result: Verification Details

Verification of Marks will accept online applications starting at 00:01 on Thursday, February 26, 2026, and ending at 24:00 on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. The deadline for applications for mark verification is March 18, 2026.