ICSI CS December 2025 Results Tomorrow: Professional At 11 AM, Executive At 2 PM On icsi.edu; Check Details Here

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result December 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will release the CS Executive & Professional results for December 2025 tomorrow at icsi.edu. The ICSI CS result for December 2025 will be available for download by candidates who took the test. Candidates must input their ICSI login information, including their roll number and application number, in order to download the ICSI CS Executive and ICSI CS Professional December 2025 scorecards.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result December 2025: Important date and time

Exam Dates: December 22 to December 29, 2025 (Offline Mode)

Result Date: February 25, 2026

CS Professional Exam Result: 11:00 AM

CS Executive Exam Result: 2:00 PM

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result December 2025: Website to check the result

icsi.edu

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result December 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can download the results by following these instructions once they are available:

Step 1: Go to icsi.edu, the official ICSI website.

Step 2: Select the "Check CS Executive Result December 2025" or "Check CS Professional Result December 2025" tab.

Step 3: Enter your login information for ICSI.

Step 4: The ICSI CS Dec 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save the results or download them.

Candidates are advisted to visit the official website for additional information.