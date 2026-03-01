ICSI Begins CSEET June 2026 Enrollment; Apply Online Till April 20 At icsi.edu

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Enrollment: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially started the CSEET June 2026 enrollment process on its website, icsi.edu. Candidates who intend to take the exam between June 1 and June 4, 2026, must enroll before the deadline. Only those who registered for the June session by February 28 are eligible to fill out the enrollment form.

ICSI has clarified that ICSI CSEET June 2026 Admit Cards will only be issued to candidates who have completed both registration and enrollment. The entire process, including the fee payment, must be completed online.

The CSEET June 2026 exam will be conducted offline over a four-day period from June 1, 2026 to June 4, 2026.

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Enrollment: Important dates

Submission of CSEET Enrollment (Without Late Fee) March 1, 2026, to April 7, 2026

Submission of CSEET Enrollment (With Late Fee): April 8, 2026, to April 20, 2026

CSEET Examination Window: June 1, 2026, to June 4, 2026

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Enrollment: Enrollment Fee

Candidates should make sure they enter accurate information and finish the online payment on time to prevent technical issues at the last minute.

CSEET Enrollment Fee: Rs 1500

Late Fee (if applicable): Rs 250

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Enrollment: What’s Next

The CSEET June 2026 admit cards will be made available by ICSI a few weeks prior to the test. Applicants must bring their admit card to the examination location. The comprehensive exam-day instructions, including the dress code, permitted materials, and reporting time, will also be released by ICSI.