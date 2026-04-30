ICSE Result 2026: Mumbai’s Sonit Devpura Scores Perfect 100%, Credits Prelims For Success

Mumbai: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE Class 10 results 2026 on Thursday, bringing cheer to students across the country. Among the standout performers this year is Mumbai’s Sonit Mukesh Devpura, who secured a perfect 100% in his best five subjects, emerging as one of the top scorers.

A student of N.L. Dalmia High School in Mira-Bhayandar, Sonit’s result reflects consistent academic discipline. His subject-wise performance is with full marks in English Language, Marathi, History & Civics, Geography, Mathematics, and most Science components, narrowly missing perfect scores in Literature in English and Biology with 99.

‘Did Not Expect It’

Despite the remarkable score, Sonit’s reaction remained understated. “It’s good. I mean, it was the first time, and I did not expect so much,” he said, adding that he had not anticipated a perfect score.

His calm approach extended to the examination hall as well. He admitted feeling anxious, especially during the Physics paper, but quickly brought his focus back. “Being anxious doesn’t help. We need to be in the present and just focus on the paper,” he explained.

Prelims made the difference

Unlike many high scorers who credit long study hours, Sonit attributes his success largely to rigorous school preparation. “Nothing much; only the full prelims were enough. We had three full-portion prelims, so we were almost ready,” he said.

His scores in these preparatory exams were consistently high, ranging between 460 and 477 out of 500, indicating a strong academic base even before the board exams.

Structured yet balanced routine

Sonit had an organised routine, starting from 6 a.m. and spending most of his time in regular school till evening. Apart from that, he attended supplementary classes in Mathematics and Science after school.

Interestingly, he did not spend much time on social media and only used WhatsApp and YouTube. His YouTube videos were generally those about travel and science. While other activities took second place during his last months, he made sure to stay focused and mentally active with a series of examinations coming one after another.

AI applications enhanced language skills

A rising trend among students, Sonit too utilised the power of artificial intelligence in his preparation process. He shared that AI helped him improve his essay-writing skills ahead of the English exam. “I used AI for essays. I kept asking it to use new vocabulary so I could learn and apply it,” he said, adding that he explored multiple platforms for this purpose.

Eyes on Medicine, NEET preparation begins

With board exams behind him, Sonit has already set his sights on the future. Aspiring to become a doctor, he plans to pursue NEET preparation alongside his higher secondary studies.

“I want to go for super-specialisation, maybe in orthopaedics or cardiology,” he said. Coming from a family of doctors, his father an orthopaedist and mother an anaesthetist, his career choice appears both inspired and informed.

Family support and staying grounded

Sonit credits his parents for keeping him grounded throughout the exam phase. “They just told me it’s an exam; be calm and stay in the present,” he shared. Their simple advice seems to have played a key role in helping him manage pressure and maintain clarity during crucial moments.