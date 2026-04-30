ICSE Result 2026: Girls Outperform Boys With 99.46% Pass Rate; Overall Success Is 99.18%

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New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results for 2026 on Wednesday, with girls once again outperforming boys in overall pass percentage.

Students can now access their scorecards online through official platforms, including DigiLocker.

Girls Lead in ICSE Performance

According to official data released by CISCE, girls recorded a higher pass percentage than boys in the ICSE examinations.

Girls pass percentage: 99.46%

Boys pass percentage: 98.93%

Overall pass percentage: 99.18%

Out of the 2,58,721 students who appeared for the ICSE exams this year:

1,21,218 were girls (46.85%)

1,37,503 were boys (53.15%)

A total of 2,56,590 students successfully cleared the exam, while 2,131 students did not qualify.

Detailed Result Breakdown

In ICSE 2026, 2,56,590 students who successfully cleared the exam. This comprised 1,36,032 boys who passed with a passing rate of 98.93 percent, whereas 1,20,558 girls passed with a slightly better passing rate of 99.46 percent. On the contrary, there were 2,131 unsuccessful students, which included 1,471 boys (1.07 percent) and 660 girls (0.54 percent).

The board shared a detailed category-wise performance:

Qualified Students:

Boys: 1,36,032 (98.93%)

Girls: 1,20,558 (99.46%)

Total: 2,56,590 (99.18%)

Not Qualified Students:

Boys: 1,471 (1.07%)

Girls: 660 (0.54%)

Total: 2,131 (0.82%)

Total Appeared:

Boys: 1,37,503

Girls: 1,21,218

Total: 2,58,721

Exams held across February–April

The ICSE examinations were conducted between February and March 2026, while the ISC examinations continued until early April at centres across India.

The board also noted that a few examinations scheduled in the UAE were cancelled due to security concerns.

Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Students are able to view their ICSE & ISC results online through the following process:

Step 1: Visit DigiLocker website: results.digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Sign in via your registered mobile number

Step 3: Navigate to the 'Education Documents' tab

Step 4: Click on CISCE

Step 5: Click on ICSE marksheet

Step 6: Fill in necessary information and download the document electronically

Since students can now easily fetch their results online, it is recommended that they prepare themselves for it.