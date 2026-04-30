ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Live At 11 AM: Website Slow Or Down? Use SMS, DigiLocker & UMANG To Check Scores

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is slated to release the ICSE and ISC Results 2026 at 11 AM today. Results are available at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Students need to have their unique ID and Index Number available in order to download the results.

The digital marksheet will contain subject-specific scores. The qualifying status will also be shown.

Students can download their marksheets via Digilocker in addition to the board's website, as the increased traffic may cause the website to slow down or hang. They can also view their findings by SMS.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Alternative check the result

Digilocker

SMS

UMANG App

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Steps to Check ICSE, ISC Result 2026 via SMS

Step 1: On your phone, launch the SMS app.

Step 2: For ICSE: Enter ICSE and send it to 09248082883.

Step 3: For ISC, enter ISC and send it to 09248082883.

Step 4: Get your results by SMS on your phone.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to the official DigiLocker website or launch the app.

Step 2: Enter your cellphone number, Aadhaar, and OTP to log in.

Step 3: Finish the signup process if you're a new user.

Step 4: Select "Issued Documents."

Step 5: Choose the your CISCE ISC or CISCE

Step 6: Select the Result/Marksheet 2026 URL.

Step 7: Enter the necessary information, including the exam year and roll number.

Step 8: Select "Get Document."

Step 9: The screen will display your digital marksheet or result.

Step 10: Save it or download it for later use.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMAANG app

Step 1: On your mobile device, launch the UMANG app.

Step 2: Enter your current login information or, if you're a new user, finish the signup procedure.

Step 3: To locate the pertinent service, type "CISCE" into the app's search field.

Step 4: Choose "ISC Result 2026" from the list of possibilities.

Step 5: Enter the necessary information, including your roll number and other credentials.

Step 6: After submission, you may check and download your ISC 2026 result.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website and the Free Press Journal website for the most recent information.