ICSE, ISC Result 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Access Results Via Online, SMS, DigiLocker & UMANG

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is preparing to release the ICSE, ISC Results 2026 soon. According to various media reports, the CISCE results for 2026 are expected on April 30. The ICSE, ISC Results 2026 will all be available at the results.cisce.org. Students must have their UID and Index Number handy when checking their scores.

Subject-specific scores will be included on the digital marksheet. Additionally, the qualifying status will be shown. Students can download their mark sheets from Digilocker as well as the board's website. They can also view their results via SMS.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: What do Past Trends Say

According to previous years' data, the results are expected before April 30. Over the last two years, the results have been announced between April 30 and May 6. Caniddates can check out the past year results trends below:

Past Year Trends

2025: April 30

2024: May 6

2023: May 14

2022: July 17 (delayed due to pandemic)

2021: July 24 (delayed due to pandemic)

However, on April 21, officials debunked a fake notice circulating on social media that claimed the results would be released on April 22 at 3 p.m. While debunking the fake circular, they also stated that this year's results could be announced sooner, possibly on April 30.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Website to check the result

Candidates can check out the following websites to check the results:

1. cisce.org

2. results.cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

To download the results from the official portals, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Board's official website.

Step 2: Select the link to the ICSE/ISC results.

Step 3: Enter your index number and seven-digit unique ID.

Step 4: Completing the captcha as instructed.

Step 5: The screen will show your scorecard.

Step 6: Check it out and download it.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or go to the official website.

Step 2: Log in with your mobile number, Aadhaar, and OTP.

Step 3: If you're a new user, finish the registration process.

Step 4: Visit the 'Issued Documents' section.

Step 5: Choose the appropriate board (e.g., CISCE, CBSE, or State Board).

Step 6: Click on the "Result/Marksheet 2026" link.

Step 7: Enter the required details, such as the roll number and exam year.

Step 8: Click 'Get Document.'

Step 9: Your digital marksheet/result will display on the screen.

Step 10: Download or save for future reference.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via the UMAANG app

Step 1: Launch the UMANG application on your mobile device.

Step 2: Log in with your existing credentials, or fill out the registration form if you are a new user.

Step 3: To find the relevant service, use the app's search bar and type "CISCE."

Step 4: From the list of options, select "ISC Result 2026."

Step 5: Fill out the required information, such as your roll number and other credentials.

Step 6: After submitting, your ISC 2026 results will be displayed on the screen for viewing and downloading.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Steps to Check ICSE, ISC Result 2026 via SMS

Step 1: Launch the SMS application on your phone.

Step 2: For ICSE, type ICSE and send it to 09248082883.

Step 3: Enter ISC and send it to 09248082883.

Step 4: Receive your results on your mobile via SMS.

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: Details mentioned on the marksheet

The following details will be mentioned in the ICSE Class 10 Marksheet.

Name of student

UID

Index Number

School name

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Grades

Result Status

Pass or Fail status

Overall percentage