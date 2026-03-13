ICSE, ISC 2026 Exams Cancelled In UAE Amid Security Concerns; Results Likely To Be Based On Alternative Assessment

File Pic (Representative Image)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced that it has decided to cancel all the 2026 ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board examinations at all CISCE-affiliated schools in the UAE due to the heightened political tensions in the region.

According to media reports, in a circular sent to school principals on Thursday, March 12, the council stated that the decision was made following a security situation review in consultation with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

The notice stated that the cancellation applies to previously postponed examinations for CISCE-affiliated schools in the UAE. The CISCE has decided to cancel both the postponed papers and the remaining examinations scheduled between March 16 and April 6.

According to various media reports, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has stated that the results will be determined using an alternative assessment mechanism, the details of which will be announced later.

Students who are dissatisfied with the marks awarded under the alternative system will be able to take a 2026 improvement exam after the results are announced.

School principals have been instructed to notify students, parents, and staff of the cancellation and upcoming assessment process.

Previously, the council issued notifications on March 1, March 3, and March 5 announcing the postponement of examinations originally scheduled for March 2–March 14.