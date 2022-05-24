ICSE Class 10 exams conclude, students relieved

Mumbai: The Certificate of Secondary Education (CISCE) Class 10 ICSE exams concluded. The semester-2 examinations began on April 25 in an offline mode.



Every exam was 90 minutes long, with an additional 10 minutes for reading. The exam began at 11 a.m., with question papers distributed at 10:50 a.m.



Despite all of the problems that students have endured this year, city schools say that students are satisfied with their performance in exams. "The ICSE exams were successfully conducted in the city. The students were happy that the long academic year has finally come to an end and that most of their papers have been attempted well, said Ms. Jane Kotian, Principal, Bombay Scottish School, Powai.



"We look forward to ending on a positive note with good results from our students. We want them to be happy with their efforts and know that they have all done their best, in spite of the tough time they have had, grappling with the challenges of online learning and being socially distant from their teachers and school-mates," she added.



Students are finally relieved that they are done with their semester-2 exams and are aiming for the best results possible this time. Disha Dedhia from Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School said, "All of my exams were so easy that I'm confident I'll get decent grades. The majority of the questions were straightforward, therefore we had no trouble answering them. Only the writing skill section in Hindi required more time; otherwise, the exams went smoothly."





"My examinations went well and went off without a hitch. All the exams were completed on time, said Hussain Beguwala, from Diamond Jubilee School. "Physics was the easiest for me, whereas Chemistry was a bit tough. I wasn't worried at all because we all know we have to give exams at some point. I am confident that I will score well," he added.





Another Mumbai student, said, "Overall the exams were easy, but Mathematics had a bit tricky questions. It was good for other subjects except for Marathi."

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 08:22 AM IST