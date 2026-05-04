ICSE 2026 Results Declared: Gundecha Education Academy Celebrates Outstanding Performance With 99.4% School Topper

Mumbai: The ICSE Class 10 results were declared on April 30, bringing moments of pride and celebration at Gundecha Education Academy, Valley of Flowers, Thakur Village, Kandivali (East). Once again, the school has proved its worth academically, where students have secured top positions and have achieved perfect scores in various subjects.

This year, the topper of the school is Saanvi Hemal Joshi, who has obtained a commendable score of 99.4%.

Releasing the result, the school mentioned that among 230 students who appeared and cleared their exams, the aggregate average was 90.04%.

Strong Overall Performance Across Score Bands

The results showed a wide distribution of high achievers:

• 76 students scored 95% and above

• 78 students scored 90% to 94%

• 56 students scored 80% to 89%

• 11 students scored 70% to 79%

• 8 students scored 60% to 69%

• 1 student scored 50% to 59%

The school authorities mentioned that the achievement was due to the consistency in maintaining academic discipline and progress.

Top performers in various subjects

The students from GEA also performed very well in terms of subject wise scores, where many scored full marks of 100 in subjects like English, Marathi, History, Geography, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Art, Environmental Applications, Home Science, and Physical Education.

Several students appeared as consistent subject performers like Saanvi Hemal Joshi, Advait Nikhil Kulkarni, Anvi Sachin Gupta, Vidit Mehta, and many more.

In subjects like Economics, Commercial Studies, Computer Applications, and Mass Media, students maintained their good records with good subject scores.

School acknowledges collective effort

In a statement, Principal Sonu Arora congratulated the students and said the results reflect teamwork and dedication.

“The success of our students is the result of consistent effort from teachers, students, and parents. Everyone has contributed to this achievement, and we are deeply grateful for their trust and support,” the message read.

The school also referred to its guiding philosophy, highlighting that success often comes from going “a little bit more” than what is expected.