ICSE 2026: Lodha World School Records 100% Pass Result Across Campuses; Thane Topper Scores 99.6%

Mumbai: Lodha World School’s two campuses, Thane and CBG Palava have posted strong performances in the ICSE and ISC board examinations this year, with both schools recording a 100 per cent pass result and every student securing at least a first division.

The results, announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on April 30, 2026.

Thane campus posts one of Mumbai region’s highest scores

At Lodha World School, Thane, Arnav Lotlikar emerged as the school topper in the ICSE examination, scoring 99.60 per cent. According to the school, this is the second-highest score in the Mumbai region this year.

In the ISC stream, Aditi Chunakar topped the school with 89.50 per cent.

The school’s overall batch performance was equally strong. The ICSE class average stood at 90.97 per cent, while the ISC batch recorded an average of 74.58 per cent.

Principal Indrani Banerjee said, “I am extremely proud to share the wonderful and superb results of our students in ICSE and ISC. A heartfelt thanks to our teachers who have made it possible for all of us. My topper has scored 99.60%, in ICSE, which is the second highest in the Mumbai region. Thanks a ton to my incredible team who has made us, the parents and the Management so proud.”

While Arnav’s 99.60 per cent naturally stood out, the class average above 90 per cent in ICSE suggested depth across the batch rather than a result driven by only a few high scorers.

CBG Palava shines in both ICSE and ISC

The CBG Palava campus also turned in an impressive performance, with both its ICSE and ISC batches delivering strong results.

Anay Agrawal topped the ICSE batch with 99.40 per cent, while Siya Mittal led the ISC batch with 99.00 per cent, one of the standout performances at the senior secondary level.

The campus posted a class average of 87.41 per cent in ICSE and 86.75 per cent in ISC.

Principal Priya Venkatesh credited the achievement to the combined effort of the school community. She said, “Our students have made us immensely proud with their fabulous results and this success belongs to each and every one of us.”

More than toppers, a story of consistency

This year’s board results underline a wider pattern across Lodha World School’s two campuses.

At Thane, the headline belonged to Arnav Lotlikar’s 99.60 per cent, a score the school says is the second highest in the Mumbai region. At CBG Palava, the spotlight was on consistency, with both ICSE and ISC batches maintaining high averages and toppers crossing the 99 per cent mark.

The 100 per cent pass result at both campuses, along with every student securing a first division, added further weight to the achievement.