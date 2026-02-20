ICMAI Releases CMA June 2026 Exam Schedule At icmai.in; Check Registration Deadlines, Fees & Timings Here

CMA June 2026 Examination: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exam dates for the June 2026 session on its official website, icmai.in. The exams will be held in an offline, center-based format. Candidates can submit exam applications through the official website, icmai.in.
The CMA Foundation June 2026 examination will take place on Sunday, June 14, 2026, in an offline OMR-based format with Multiple Choice Questions. The exam will have no negative marking, and each paper will have 100 marks, with 50 multiple-choice questions worth 2 points each.
The CMA Intermediate and Final exam forms can be submitted until April 10, 2026, without a late fee, or April 11-17, 2026, with a ₹500 late fee. Intermediate and final examinations will take place on alternate days from June 11 to June 18, 2026, according to the detailed timetable released by ICMAI.
CMA June 2026 Exam: CMA Foundation Important Dates
Exam Date: Sunday, 14 June 2026
Foundation Form Submission Without late fee: 15 April 2026
Foundation Form Submission With ₹500 late fee: 16 April to 22 April 2026
Result Date: 9 July 2026.
CMA June 2026 Exam: CMA Foundation Exam Timings
Candidates can check out the exam timings for the CMA Foundation June 2026 Exam below:
Session 1: 10 am to 12 noon
Paper 1: Fundamentals of Business Laws & Business Communication
Paper 2: Fundamentals of Financial & Cost Accounting
Session 2: 2 pm to 4 pm
Paper 3: Fundamentals of Business Mathematics & Statistics
Paper 4: Fundamentals of Business Economics & Management
CMA June 2026 Exam: CMA Foundation Exam Fees
Inland candidates: ₹1500
Overseas candidates: USD 100
CMA June 2026 Exam: Application Process
Forms must be submitted online at icmai.in
Payment modes: Credit/Debit card, Net banking, IDBI Pay-Fee module
Overseas candidates must apply offline with a Demand Draft
CMA June 2026 Exam: CMA Intermediate & Final Exams Important Dates
CMA Inter & Final Form Submission Deadline Without late fee: 10 April 2026
CMA Inter & Final Form Submission Deadline With ₹500 late fee: 11 April to 17 April 2026
CMA Inter & Final Results: 5 August 2026.
CMA June 2026 Exam: CMA Intermediate & Final Exams Dates
Candidates can check out the exam dates for the CMA Intermediate & Final Exams below:
CMA Final Exam Dates (10 am to 1 pm)
11 June: Corporate & Economic Laws
12 June: Cost & Management Audit
13 June: Strategic Financial Management
14 June: Corporate Financial Reporting
15 June: Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation
16 June: Indirect Tax Laws & Practice
17 June: Strategic Cost Management
18 June: Elective (choose one): Strategic Performance Management & Business Valuation, Risk Management in Banking & Insurance or Entrepreneurship & Start-up
CMA Intermediate Exam Dates (2 pm to 5 pm)
11 June: Business Laws & Ethics
12 June: Operations & Strategic Management
13 June: Financial Accounting
14 June: Corporate Accounting & Auditing
15 June: Direct & Indirect Taxation
16 June: Financial Management & Business Data Analytics
17 June: Cost Accounting
18 June: Management Accounting
CMA June 2026 Exam: CMA Intermediate & Final Exams Fees
Intermediate
One Group (India): ₹1500
Two Groups (India): ₹2800
Overseas: USD 100 (one group), USD 150 (two groups)
Final
One Group (India): ₹1800
Two Groups (India): ₹3200
Overseas: USD 100 (one group), USD 150 (two groups)
CMA June 2026 Exam: CMA Intermediate & Final Exams Application Process
Applications are accepted online only at icmai.in
Payment via card, net banking or IDBI Pay-Fee module
Overseas candidates must apply offline with a Demand Draft
No offline applications accepted for Indian students