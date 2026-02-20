ICMAI Releases CMA June 2026 Exam Schedule At icmai.in; Check Registration Deadlines, Fees & Timings Here

CMA June 2026 Examination: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exam dates for the June 2026 session on its official website, icmai.in. The exams will be held in an offline, center-based format. Candidates can submit exam applications through the official website, icmai.in.

The CMA Foundation June 2026 examination will take place on Sunday, June 14, 2026, in an offline OMR-based format with Multiple Choice Questions. The exam will have no negative marking, and each paper will have 100 marks, with 50 multiple-choice questions worth 2 points each.

The CMA Intermediate and Final exam forms can be submitted until April 10, 2026, without a late fee, or April 11-17, 2026, with a ₹500 late fee. Intermediate and final examinations will take place on alternate days from June 11 to June 18, 2026, according to the detailed timetable released by ICMAI.

CMA June 2026 Exam: CMA Foundation Important Dates

Exam Date: Sunday, 14 June 2026

Foundation Form Submission Without late fee: 15 April 2026

Foundation Form Submission With ₹500 late fee: 16 April to 22 April 2026

Result Date: 9 July 2026.

CMA June 2026 Exam: CMA Foundation Exam Timings

Candidates can check out the exam timings for the CMA Foundation June 2026 Exam below:

Session 1: 10 am to 12 noon

Paper 1: Fundamentals of Business Laws & Business Communication

Paper 2: Fundamentals of Financial & Cost Accounting

Session 2: 2 pm to 4 pm

Paper 3: Fundamentals of Business Mathematics & Statistics

Paper 4: Fundamentals of Business Economics & Management

CMA June 2026 Exam: CMA Foundation Exam Fees

Inland candidates: ₹1500

Overseas candidates: USD 100

CMA June 2026 Exam: Application Process

Forms must be submitted online at icmai.in

Payment modes: Credit/Debit card, Net banking, IDBI Pay-Fee module

Overseas candidates must apply offline with a Demand Draft

Check Official Notification of CMA Foundation

CMA June 2026 Exam: CMA Intermediate & Final Exams Important Dates

CMA Inter & Final Form Submission Deadline Without late fee: 10 April 2026

CMA Inter & Final Form Submission Deadline With ₹500 late fee: 11 April to 17 April 2026

CMA Inter & Final Results: 5 August 2026.

CMA June 2026 Exam: CMA Intermediate & Final Exams Dates

Candidates can check out the exam dates for the CMA Intermediate & Final Exams below:

CMA Final Exam Dates (10 am to 1 pm)

11 June: Corporate & Economic Laws

12 June: Cost & Management Audit

13 June: Strategic Financial Management

14 June: Corporate Financial Reporting

15 June: Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation

16 June: Indirect Tax Laws & Practice

17 June: Strategic Cost Management

18 June: Elective (choose one): Strategic Performance Management & Business Valuation, Risk Management in Banking & Insurance or Entrepreneurship & Start-up

CMA Intermediate Exam Dates (2 pm to 5 pm)

11 June: Business Laws & Ethics

12 June: Operations & Strategic Management

13 June: Financial Accounting

14 June: Corporate Accounting & Auditing

15 June: Direct & Indirect Taxation

16 June: Financial Management & Business Data Analytics

17 June: Cost Accounting

18 June: Management Accounting

CMA June 2026 Exam: CMA Intermediate & Final Exams Fees

Intermediate

One Group (India): ₹1500

Two Groups (India): ₹2800

Overseas: USD 100 (one group), USD 150 (two groups)

Final

One Group (India): ₹1800

Two Groups (India): ₹3200

Overseas: USD 100 (one group), USD 150 (two groups)

CMA June 2026 Exam: CMA Intermediate & Final Exams Application Process

Applications are accepted online only at icmai.in

Payment via card, net banking or IDBI Pay-Fee module

Overseas candidates must apply offline with a Demand Draft

No offline applications accepted for Indian students