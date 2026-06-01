ICMAI CMA June 2026 Admit Card OUT At icmai.in; Direct Link Here

ICMAI CMA June 2026 Admit Card: The CMA Admit Card for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Term exams was announced in June 2026 by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. The CMA exam 2026 hall pass may only be downloaded from icmai.in by registered candidates. To obtain their admission card, candidates must input their registration number.

Up until the exam date, the CMA hall pass can be downloaded. Candidates must provide a physical copy of their admit card to the testing location. ICMAI will administer the CMA June 2026 test for the Foundation course on June 14, 2026, and the Inter and Final exam from June 11 to June 18.

Direct link to download the admit card

ICMAI CMA June 2026 Admit Card: Exam date and time

Exam Date: June 14, 2026 (Sunday)

Morning Session (10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon)

Paper 1: Fundamentals of Business Laws and Business Communication

Paper 2: Fundamentals of Financial and Cost Accounting

Afternoon Session (2:00 PM to 4:00 PM)

Paper 3: Fundamentals of Business Mathematics and Statistics

Paper 4: Fundamentals of Business Economics and Management

ICMAI CMA June 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card

To download your ICMAI CMA admission card, follow the instructions provided below:

Step 1: Go to icmai.in, the ICMAI website.

Step 2: Click the link for the admission card.

Step 3: Choose the course and input your login information.

Step 4: Verify the accuracy of every detail on the admit card.

Step 5: Press the "Print Admit Card" button.

Step 6: Make two or three hard copies of the admit card.

Direct link to download the admit card

ICMAI CMA June 2026 Admit Card: Exam schedule

CMA Intermediate June 2026 exam schedule

June 11, 2026 (Thursday): Business Laws and Ethics (P-05)

June 12, 2026 (Friday): Operations Management and Strategic Management (P-09)

June 13, 2026 (Saturday): Financial Accounting (P-06)

June 14, 2026 (Sunday): Corporate Accounting & Auditing (P-10)

June 15, 2026 (Monday): Direct and Indirect Taxation (P-07)

June 16, 2026 (Tuesday): Financial Management and Business Data Analytics (P-11)

June 17, 2026 (Wednesday): Cost Accounting (P-08)

June 18, 2026 (Thursday): Management Accounting (P-12)

CMA Final June 2026 exam schedule

June 11, 2026 (Thursday): Corporate and Economic Laws (P-13)

June 12, 2026 (Friday): Cost and Management Audit (P-17)

June 13, 2026 (Saturday): Strategic Financial Management (P-14)

June 14, 2026 (Sunday): Corporate Financial Reporting (P-18)

June 15, 2026 (Monday): Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-15)

June 16, 2026 (Tuesday): Indirect Tax Laws and Practice (P-19)

June 17, 2026 (Wednesday): Strategic Cost Management (P-16)

June 18, 2026 (Thursday): Elective Paper (Choose Any One)

Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20A)

Risk Management in Banking and Insurance (P-20B)

Entrepreneurship and Start-up (P-20C)