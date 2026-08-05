ICMAI CMA Intermediate, Final June 2026 Results Out: Over 12,000 Candidates Qualify; Check Scorecards, Toppers & Pass Percentage | https://icmai.in/

ICMAI CMA Intermediate, Final Result 2026: The Cost and Management Accounting (CMA) Intermediate and Final June 2026 results have been released by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) on its official website, icmai.in.

By providing their identification number, applicants can view their scores. The dates of the CMA Intermediate and Final June exams were June 11–18, 2026.

ICMAI has released the rank list for both courses in addition to the scores. The top 50 applicants who passed the CMA tests make up the rank list.

Direct link to check the result

ICMAI CMA Intermediate, Final Result 2026: Steps to check

To check and download the ICMAI CMA Intermediate, Final scorecard 2026, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘student’ option and then select ‘examination’

Step 3: Click on the ‘result’ option

Step 4: Click on the ‘CMA Intermediate, Final June 2026 result’

Step 5: Enter the Identification number and then submit

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen

Top 10 CMA June 2026 Intermediate Toppers

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA Intermediate June 2026 results. The top 10 rankers are:

Rank 1 – Raunak Jain

Rank 2 – Mohit Das

Rank 3 – Kantala Prashanth Reddy

Rank 4 – Harsh Sunit Jain

Rank 4 – Tarak Sai Ram P

Rank 5 – Purvansh Baldi

Rank 6 – Vinod Sahu

Rank 7 – Diyakumari Jagdishbhai Khalasi

Rank 8 – Gunturi Pujitha

Rank 9 – Penugonda Sai Raghavendra Reddy

Rank 10 – Muflila Sereen

Top 10 CMA June 2026 Final Toppers

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA June 2026 Final results. The top 10 rank holders in the Final course are:

Rank 1 – Mokshit Vamsi Krishna Mattapalli

Rank 2 – Rahul Kailas Bhoir

Rank 3 – Vannemreddy Hemanth

Rank 4 – Gurkirat Singh Bhangu

Rank 5 – Chorawala Prathamkumar Nileshkumar

Rank 6 – Vishakha Agarwal

Rank 7 – Gadamsetti Pavan Naga Sai

Rank 8 – Jugeendra Sainadharao Potnuru

Rank 9 – Aditya Bhaskar Iyer

Rank 10 – Samayamantula Mani Sahasra

CMA Intermediate June 2026 Result: Pass Percentage

A total of 7,885 candidates successfully completed the CMA Intermediate course after the declaration of the June 2026 results. Among candidates who appeared for Group I only, 6,813 out of 28,471 candidates passed, recording a pass percentage of 23.93%. For Group II only, 5,358 out of 17,488 candidates passed, with a pass percentage of 30.64%. Among those who appeared for both groups, 1,397 candidates passed either one of the groups, resulting in a pass percentage of 12.82%, while 2,144 candidates cleared both groups, recording a pass percentage of 19.68%.

CMA Final June 2026 Result: Pass Percentage

For the CMA Final course, 4,220 candidates successfully completed the course following the declaration of the June 2026 results. Among candidates who appeared for Group III only, 3,165 out of 10,474 candidates passed, with a pass percentage of 30.22%. In Group IV only, 2,384 out of 5,393 candidates passed, recording a pass percentage of 44.21%. Among candidates who appeared for both groups, 702 passed either one of the groups, with a pass percentage of 16.19%, while 1,430 candidates cleared both groups, recording a pass percentage of 32.97%.

Overall, with the declaration of the CMA June 2026 results, a total of 12,105 candidates successfully completed the Intermediate and Final courses.