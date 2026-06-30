ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2026 To Be OUT On July 9 At icmai.in; Check Passing Marks & Steps To Download

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2026: The CMA Foundation June 2026 test results will be made public by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India on July 9, 2026, via ICMAI official website. By entering their login information, candidates who took the CMA 2026 exam on June 14, 2026, will be able to view their results.

Candidates will be granted PASS qualifying status if their scores meet the CMA passing requirements. These students will be able to apply and take the CMA Intermediate exam.

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2026: Steps to check result

Step 1: Go to ICMAI result page, the ICMAI student webpage.

Step 2: Select the examination tab.

Step 3: From the sidebar, select "Results."

Step 4: The webpage displays a link to the course-specific results; click the appropriate link.

Step 5: To view the ICMAI CMA results, enter your login information and then click "View Result."

Step 6: Download and save the result for future reference.

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2026: Passing criteria

To clear the CMA examination, a candidate must secure at least 40% marks in each paper and achieve an overall aggregate of 50% or more across all papers in the respective group.