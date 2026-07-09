ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2026 OUT At icmai.in; Direct Link Here

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2026: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India announced the June 2026 CMA Foundation exam results on its official website. Candidates who took the CMA 2026 exam on June 14, 2026, can access their results by entering their login credentials.

If candidates' results satisfy the CMA passing requirements, they will be eligible for PASS qualifying status. These students are eligible to apply and sit for the CMA Intermediate exam.

Direct link to check the result

Direct link to check the merit list

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2026: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the ICMAI student webpage and the ICMAI results page.

Step 2: Click on the examination tab.

Step 3: Click the sidebar and choose "Results."

Step 4: Click the relevant link to access the course-specific results that are displayed on the webpage.

Step 5: Enter your login credentials to view the ICMAI CMA results, then select "View Result."

Step 6: Download the outcome and store it for later use.

Direct link to check the result

Direct link to check the merit list

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2026: Merit List

Rank 1: Vignesh S M – Chennai

Rank 2: Tippuluri Jagan Mohan Reddy – Guntur

Rank 3: Gaurangi Shukla – Agra

Rank 4: Gorthi S S N Datta Tejaswi – Guntur

Rank 5 (Tie):

Vaibhav Jain – Hyderabad

Yeruva Mary Nishitha – Guntur

Rank 6 (Tie):

Silpa Barik – Visakhapatnam

Uppu Pavan Kumar – Guntur

Moram Venkata Praveen Kumar Reddy – Guntur

Rank 7 (Tie):

Sahishnu SNSV Maringanti – Hyderabad

Sonakshika Sharda – Jaipur

Rank 8 (Tie):

Kreshiv A – Madurai

Kothamasu Yagnasri Venkata Mani Indraneel – Guntur

Shruti Dittakavi – Hyderabad

Sumeet Sikdar – Rourkela

Rank 9 (Tie):

Manoj Sureshbhai Patel – Ahmedabad (Gujarat)

Pujarani Nayak – Cuttack

Rank 10: R. Suguresh Patil – Guntur

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2026: Passing criteria

To clear the CMA examination, a candidate must secure at least 40% marks in each paper and achieve an overall aggregate of 50% or more across all papers in the respective group.