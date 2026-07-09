ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2026 OUT At icmai.in; Direct Link Here

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2026: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India announced the June 2026 CMA Foundation exam results on its official website. Candidates who took the CMA 2026 exam on June 14, 2026, can access their results by entering their login credentials.
If candidates' results satisfy the CMA passing requirements, they will be eligible for PASS qualifying status. These students are eligible to apply and sit for the CMA Intermediate exam.
Direct link to check the result
Direct link to check the merit list
ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2026: Steps to check result
Step 1: Visit the ICMAI student webpage and the ICMAI results page.
Step 2: Click on the examination tab.
Step 3: Click the sidebar and choose "Results."
Step 4: Click the relevant link to access the course-specific results that are displayed on the webpage.
Step 5: Enter your login credentials to view the ICMAI CMA results, then select "View Result."
Step 6: Download the outcome and store it for later use.
Direct link to check the result
Direct link to check the merit list
ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2026: Merit List
Rank 1: Vignesh S M – Chennai
Rank 2: Tippuluri Jagan Mohan Reddy – Guntur
Rank 3: Gaurangi Shukla – Agra
Rank 4: Gorthi S S N Datta Tejaswi – Guntur
Rank 5 (Tie):
Vaibhav Jain – Hyderabad
Yeruva Mary Nishitha – Guntur
Rank 6 (Tie):
Silpa Barik – Visakhapatnam
Uppu Pavan Kumar – Guntur
Moram Venkata Praveen Kumar Reddy – Guntur
Rank 7 (Tie):
Sahishnu SNSV Maringanti – Hyderabad
Sonakshika Sharda – Jaipur
Rank 8 (Tie):
Kreshiv A – Madurai
Kothamasu Yagnasri Venkata Mani Indraneel – Guntur
Shruti Dittakavi – Hyderabad
Sumeet Sikdar – Rourkela
Rank 9 (Tie):
Manoj Sureshbhai Patel – Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
Pujarani Nayak – Cuttack
Rank 10: R. Suguresh Patil – Guntur
ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2026: Passing criteria
To clear the CMA examination, a candidate must secure at least 40% marks in each paper and achieve an overall aggregate of 50% or more across all papers in the respective group.