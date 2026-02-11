ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results Declared At icmai.in; Direct Link Here

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: The CMA Dec 2025 results have been made public by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI). On the official website, icmai.in, candidates can now view the CMA December 2025 results for intermediate and final courses. Candidates can use their identification number to view their CMA Dec 2025 results. Candidates can find the CMA intermediate pass list, CMA inter rank list, and CMA inter pass percentage within the login dashboard following the announcement of the CMA Dec 2025 Inter results.

Together with the intermediate results, ICMAI releases the CMA Final Dec 2025 results.

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: Important dates

CMA Inter and Final Exams 2025: December 10 to December 17, 2025

CMA Inter and Final Result 2025: February 11, 2026

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: Steps to chcek the result

procedure to view the results of the CMA December 2025:

Step 1: Go to https://icmai.in/studentswebsite/Student-index.php, the official ICMAI student website.

Step 2: Click on the main menu's "examination" tab

Step 3: From the sidebar, pick the "icmai result" link.

Step 4: Select the "Intermediate & Final Result for Dec 2025 Term" link.

Step 5: After entering the 11-digit CMA inter-registration number, click "view result."

Step 6: The CMA Inter results will be shown on the screen that appears.

Step 7: From the screen that appears, candidates can download the CMA Inter scorecard for the December 2025 term for their records.

Direct link to check the result

Direct link to check inter result

Direct link to check final result

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.