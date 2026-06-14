ICAR AIEEA PG And AICE JRF/SRF 2026 Correction Window Closes Today; Candidates Can Edit Forms Till 11:59 PM

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2026 examinations today, June 14, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examinations can make necessary corrections to their application forms through the official website before 11:59 PM.

The correction facility was opened on June 12, 2026, to provide candidates with a one-time opportunity to review and rectify details in their submitted application forms. The examinations are conducted for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in Agricultural and Allied Sciences for the 2026–27 academic session.

Candidates can log in to the ICAR examination portal and verify their application details. If any correction results in a change in category or PwBD status, leading to a revised application fee, candidates must pay the applicable additional non-refundable fee to complete the correction process.

Correction Window for ICAR (PG) – 2026

Correction Window for ICAR (Ph.D.) – 2026

Direct Link To Check Notice

Fields That Cannot Be Changed

According to NTA, candidates will not be allowed to modify the following details:

• Candidate’s Name

• Father’s Name

• Mother’s Name

• Date of Birth

• Gender

• Mobile Number

• Email Address

Steps to Make Corrections

Step 1: Visit the official ICAR website.

Step 2: Click on the ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2026 correction window link.

Step 3: Log in using your application credentials.

Step 4: Review and edit the permitted fields.

Step 5: Pay the additional fee, if applicable.

Step 6: Submit the corrected application form and save a copy for future reference.

Important Points To Note

• The correction facility will remain available until 11:59 PM on June 14, 2026.

• Additional fees, if applicable, can be paid through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

• Only one correction attempt is permitted.

• Once the corrected form is submitted, it will be frozen and no further changes will be allowed.

Candidates are advised to complete the correction process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. For assistance, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email icar@nta.ac.in.