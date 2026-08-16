ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF Ph.D Answer Key 2026 Released; Challenge Window Open Till August 18

ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE JRF/SRF PhD Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2026 examinations. Candidates can also access their question papers along with recorded responses on the official ICAR examination portal.

Direct Link To Check Notice

ICAR AIEEA – 2026 Answer key challenge – PhD

ICAR AIEEA – 2026 Answer key challenge – PG

The provisional answer key and recorded responses have been made available today, August 16, 2026. Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer in the provisional key can raise objections through the online challenge facility.

The ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2026 answer key challenge window will remain open from August 16 to August 18, 2026, up to 11:59 PM. Candidates must pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question challenged.

ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) candidates can now access the provisional answer key and challenge window.

Please review the details carefully and use the official ICAR portal to submit challenges from 16 to 18 August 2026, up to 11:59 PM.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams… pic.twitter.com/iMyFRrYNQH — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 16, 2026

ICAR Answer Key Challenge 2026: Important Dates

Provisional Answer Key Released: August 16, 2026

Answer Key Challenge Window: August 16 to August 18, 2026

Last Date to Pay Challenge Fee: August 18, 2026, up to 11:59 PM

Challenge Fee: ₹200 per question

ICAR Answer Key 2026: How To Challenge ICAR Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to raise objections against the provisional answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official ICAR examination portal.

Step 2: Click on ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’.

Step 3: Log in using the Application Number and Password and enter the captcha.

Step 4: Click on ‘View Question Paper’ to access the marked/recorded responses.

Step 5: Click on ‘Click to view/Challenge Answer Key’.

Step 6: Match the Question IDs in the answer key with the corresponding questions in the question paper.

Step 7: Select the option or options that the candidate wishes to challenge.

Step 8: Upload supporting documents, if required. All supporting documents must be combined into a single PDF file.

Step 9: Click on ‘Submit and review Claims’ and review the selected challenges.

Step 10: Use ‘Modify your Claims’ if any changes are required, or click ‘Final Submit’.

Step 11: Click on ‘Pay Now’ and pay the challenge fee of ₹200 for each question.

Step 12: The challenge will be considered finally submitted only after successful payment.

What Happens After ICAR Answer Key 2026 Challenges?

The challenges submitted by candidates will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is found to be correct, the provisional answer key will be revised and the corrected answer will be applied to the responses of all candidates, wherever applicable.

The final answer key will be used to prepare the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2026 results. NTA has stated that individual candidates will not be informed separately about the acceptance or rejection of their challenges.

The answer key finalised after the challenge process will be considered final, and no further challenges will be accepted.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website and ICAR examination portal for further updates.

ICAR Answer Key 2026: Helpline

In case of any difficulty, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email icar@nta.ac.in. Candidates can also visit the official NTA website at nta.ac.in or the ICAR portal at exams.nta.nic.in/icar for the latest updates.