ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF Ph.D. Admit Card 2026 Released At exams.nta.nic.in/icar; Exam On July 4

ICAR AIEAA Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the ICAR AIEEA PG 2026 and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2026 admit cards. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examinations can now download their hall tickets from the official ICAR NTA portal by logging in with their application credentials.

The entrance examinations will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on July 4, 2026. The AIEEA (PG) exam will be held in the morning shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, while the AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) examination will take place in the afternoon shift from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Direct Link To Access Notice

Admit Card for ICAR PG

Admit Card for ICAR PhD

ICAR AIEAA Admit Card 2026: How To Download

Candidates can download the admit card by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/icar/

Step 2: Click on the ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) Admit Card 2026 link.

Step 3: Log in using the application number and password or date of birth.

Step 4: Verify the details mentioned on the admit card.

Step 5: Download and print the admit card for the examination.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2026: Exam Schedule

Exam Date: July 4, 2026

AIEEA (PG) 2026

Shift: Morning (Shift 1)

Exam Timing: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2026

Shift: Afternoon (Shift 2)

Exam Timing: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

ICAR AIEAA Admit Card 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates

NTA has issued the following instructions along with the admit cards:

The admit card has been issued provisionally, subject to fulfilment of all eligibility conditions.

Admit cards will not be sent by post.

Candidates must not alter, damage, or make changes to any information printed on the admit card.

Issuance of the admit card does not confirm final eligibility, which will be verified during the admission process.

Candidates should preserve a copy of the admit card in good condition for future reference.

ICAR AIEAA Admit Card 2026: Exam City Intimation Already Released

The NTA had earlier released the Advance Intimation of Examination City for eligible candidates on June 25, 2026. The admit cards have now been made available for all eligible applicants.

ICAR AIEAA Admit Card 2026: Helpline for Admit Card Issues

Candidates facing any difficulty while downloading the admit card can contact the NTA through the following:

Helpline: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700

Email: icar@nta.ac.in

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA and ICAR examination websites for the latest updates regarding the examination.