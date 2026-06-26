ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026 Exam City Slip Released At exams.nta.nic.in; PwD Scribe Portal Opens, Check Download Steps And Key Dates

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026 Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Advance Examination City Intimation Slip for candidates appearing in the ICAR AIEEA (PG) 2026 and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2026 entrance examinations. Alongside the city slip, the agency has also opened the scribe registration portal for eligible PwD/PwBD candidates who wish to avail the facility during the examination.

The entrance examinations, conducted on behalf of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in Agricultural and Allied Sciences for the 2026-27 academic session, are scheduled to be held on July 4, 2026 (Saturday) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates can now log in to the official ICAR examination portal and download their Advance Examination City Intimation Slip using their Application Number and Password.

The city slip only informs candidates about the city where their examination centre will be located. It is not the admit card, and candidates will have to download their admit cards separately once they are released by NTA.

Direct link to download advance city intimation for ICAR PG

Direct link to download advance city intimation for ICAR PhD

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026 Exam City Slip: Important dates and helpline

Exam date: July 4, 2026 (Saturday)

Mode of examination: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Exam city slip: Released

Scribe registration window: June 25 to June 27, 2026 (till 11:59 PM)

Admit card: To be issued separately

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026 Exam City Slip: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official ICAR examination website: exams.nta.nic.in/icar

Step 2: Click on 'Advance City Intimation for ICAR PG' or 'Advance City Intimation for ICAR PhD'

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Password

Step 4: Submit the login details

Step 5: The examination city intimation slip will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the slip

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download advance city intimation for ICAR PG

Direct link to download advance city intimation for ICAR PhD

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026: Scribe registration for PwD candidates

NTA has also activated the portal for PwD/PwBD candidates eligible to avail the facility of a scribe during the examination.

Eligible candidates can submit their scribe details online within the notified window.

Direct link to register Scribe details for ICAR PG

Direct link to register Scribe details for ICAR PhD

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026: Scribe registration schedule

Portal opens: June 25, 2026

Last date: June 27, 2026

Closing time: 11:59 PM

Only candidates eligible for the scribe facility will see the registration option after logging into their accounts.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026: Steps to submit scribe details

Eligible candidates should follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit exams.nta.nic.in/icar

Step 2: Log in using your application credentials

Step 3: Click on 'Register Scribe Details' on the candidate homepage

Step 4: Select the appropriate scribe option

Step 5: Enter the required information and submit

Step 6: After submission, verify the details under the 'View Application Form' section and on the Confirmation Page

Direct link to register Scribe details for ICAR PG

Direct link to register Scribe details for ICAR PhD

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) 2026: NTA helpdesk

Candidates facing any difficulty while downloading the examination city slip or submitting scribe details can contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email icar@nta.ac.in.

NTA has advised all applicants to keep visiting the official ICAR examination website for the latest updates regarding admit cards, examination guidelines and other important announcements.