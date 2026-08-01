ICAI Reopens CA Final November 2026 Exam Application Window Today At icai.org; Apply Till August 5

ICAI CA Final November 2026 Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has reopened the application window for the CA Final November 2026 examination today, August 1, 2026. Eligible candidates who were unable to submit their examination forms during the earlier application period can now apply through the official ICAI e-services portal.

According to the institute, the online examination application facility will remain open from today, August 1, 2026 (11:00 AM) to August 5, 2026 (11:59 PM). This is a special one-time measure introduced by ICAI to assist candidates who missed the previous deadline.

Direct Link To Apply

ICAI CA Final November 2026: Important Dates

Application window opens: August 1, 2026 (11:00 AM)

Last date to apply: August 5, 2026 (11:59 PM)

ICAI CA Final November 2026: How to Apply for ICAI CA Final November 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their examination forms:

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI e-services portal at icai.org

Step 2: Log in using your existing credentials or register, if required.

Step 3: Fill in the online examination application form with the required details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay the applicable examination fee.

Step 6: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

ICAI CA Final November 2026: Documents Required

Before submitting the CA Final examination application form, candidates should ensure they have the following documents ready:

A signed PDF copy of the CA Final registration form.

A scanned copy of the duly signed Certificate of Service.

Scanned images of a recent passport-size photograph and signature.

A valid category certificate, if applicable, for SC, ST, OBC, or Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates.

Why Has ICAI Reopened the Application Window?

According to the official notification, ICAI observed that several eligible candidates were unable to submit their online examination application forms within the prescribed deadline due to confusion arising from the change in the examination cycle.

Considering this transition phase, the ICAI Council has decided to reopen the online examination application facility as a special one-time measure. Eligible candidates can therefore complete their application process between August 1, 2026 (11:00 AM) and August 5, 2026 (11:59 PM).