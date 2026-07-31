ICAI Reopens CA Final November 2026 Exam Application Window From Tomorrow; Apply Till August 5

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) |

ICAI CA Final November 2026 Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that it will reopen the application window for the CA Final November 2026 examination, giving eligible candidates another opportunity to submit their examination forms.

According to the institute, the online examination application portal will remain open from August 1 (11:00 AM) to August 5 (11:59 PM), 2026. Candidates who were unable to complete their registration during the earlier application period can apply through the ICAI e-services portal once the application window opens.

Announcing the update on X (formerly Twitter), ICAI said, "CA Final November 2026 examination application window will be re-opened from 1st August, 2026 to 5th August, 2026. Detailed announcement will follow."

Direct Link To Apply

ICAI CA Final November 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates for the CA Final November 2026 examination below:

Application window reopens: August 1, 2026 (11:00 AM)

Last date to apply: August 5, 2026 (11:59 PM)

ICAI CA Final November 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their application forms once the portal opens:

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI e-services portal at icai.org

Step 2: Log in using your existing credentials or complete a new registration, if required.

Step 3: Fill in the online examination application form with the required details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay the applicable examination fee.

Step 6: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Why Is ICAI Reopening the Application Window?

According to the official notice, ICAI observed that some students who were eligible to appear for the Chartered Accountants Final Examination, November 2026, could not submit their online examination application forms within the prescribed deadline.

The institute said this was due to confusion arising from the change in the examination cycle. Considering the transition phase, the ICAI Council has decided, as a special one-time measure, to reopen the online examination application facility.

Accordingly, the online examination application window for the Chartered Accountants Final Examination, November 2026, will be reopened from August 1, 2026 (11:00 AM) to August 5, 2026 (11:59 PM).