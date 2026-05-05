ICAI Opens Window For CA May 2026 Exam Paper Feedback; Deadline May 24

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has invited candidates to provide feedback on the question papers for the CA Final, Intermediate, Foundation, and Post Qualification Course - INTT-AT Examinations held in May 2026.

According to an official notification it stated that, "It is hereby informed that candidates can bring to the notice of the Examination Department, their observations, if any, on the question papers relating to Final, Intermediate, Foundation and Post Qualification Course - INTT-AT Examinations being held in May 2026 by e-mail at examfeedback[at]icai[dot]in or by way of a letter, sent by Speed Post, at the following address, to reach us latest by 24th May 2026.

It further stated that candidates who wish to highlight any issues, discrepancies, or suggestions regarding the question papers may submit their feedback directly to the Examination Department.

How to Submit Feedback

Candidates can send their observations through either of the following modes:

Email: examfeedback@icai.in

Post: Speed Post addressed to:

The Joint Secretary (Exams)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

ICAI Bhawan

Indraprastha Marg

New Delhi – 110 002

Last Date to Submit

The last date for submission of feedback is May 24, 2026. Candidates must ensure that their responses reach ICAI on or before the deadline.

Important Details Required

ICAI has clarified that only those submissions will be considered which include the following details:

Candidate’s Name

Registration Number

Roll Number

Email ID

Mobile Number

Candidates are advised to provide accurate and complete information while submitting their observations to ensure their feedback is reviewed by the authorities.