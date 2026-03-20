ICAI Opens CA May 2026 Correction Window Today At eservices.icai.org; Candidates Can Edit Details Till March 22

ICAI CA May 2026 Correction Window: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's e-services system will begin the ICAI CA Form Correction Window for May 2026 exams today. Candidates may now amend their CA application form if necessary if they registered for the CA May 2026 test between March 3 and March 19, 2026. On March 22, the CA May 2026 rectification window will expire.

ICAI CA May 2026: Important dates

Registration Begins: March 3, 2026

Last Date to Submit Form with Late Fee: March 19, 2026

Correction Window: March 20 to March 22, 2026

ICAI CA May 2026: Exam Dates (Offline Mode)

CA Final Exams: May 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12, 2026

CA Intermediate Exams: May 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, and 13, 2026

CA Foundation Exams: May 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2026

Mode of Examination: Offline (Pen-and-paper based)

ICAI CA May 2026 Correction Window: Editable Fields

Exam centre

Exam medium

Opted subjectsSteps to make the correction

Watch how to make the changes in the form through correction window

ICAI CA May 2026 Correction Window: Steps to make the correction window

Step 1: Visit eservices.icai.org.

Step 2: Enter your ID and password to log in.

Step 3: Select the 2026 CA application form.

Step 4: Verify the pertinent fields for editing.

Step 5: Changes are made by choosing the "changes required" option.

Step 6: Choose "No change required" if editing is not necessary.

Step 7: Examine the modifications and confirm using the OTP you received via email and mobile.

Step 8: Upload a scanned copy of your handwritten, signed application in the appropriate format.

Step 9: Print the acknowledgement form once it has been submitted.

Direct link for Guidance for Final Exams May, 2026

Direct link for Guidance for Intermediate Exams May, 2026

Direct lin for Guidance for Foundation Exams May, 2026