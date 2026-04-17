ICAI Issues Clarification On CA Exam Authority Rumours; Calls Reports “Misleading”

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued an official clarification in response to recent media and social media reports claiming that a new authority may be established to conduct CA examinations alongside other professional exams.

The Institute has described these reports as "factually incorrect" and stated that there has been no official confirmation from the relevant Ministry regarding such a proposal.

The alleged news items caused widespread confusion and concern among students preparing for upcoming Chartered Accountancy exams, particularly for the upcoming May session.

The ICAI stated that the dissemination of such unverified claims on media and social platforms has caused unnecessary anxiety among candidates.

Clarifying its stand, ICAI stated that the information being circulated is not supported by any official communication or announcement from the government. “ICAI has taken note of the matter and it is clarified that the information presented in the said news clip is factually incorrect and not supported by any official confirmation from the Ministry concerned," it added.

The institute urged students and stakeholders to avoid relying on unverified or speculative reports.

Students Advised to Focus on Exam Preparation

In its statement, the ICAI specifically advised CA aspirants to focus on their preparation for the upcoming May examinations. It emphasized the importance of students not being distracted by misleading information and instead continuing their studies with confidence and clarity.

ICA I assured candidates that it remains committed to the CA profession and its student community.

Check Official Notification Here