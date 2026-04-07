ICAI Defers CA Intermediate Exams To May 5; Check New Dates Here

ICAI CA Intermediate May 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has revised the schedule for the CA Intermediate May 2026 examinations, pushing the start date from May 3 to May 5. The change applies to centres across India and abroad, according to an official announcement issued on April 6.

The exams will continue to be held in the same time slot, from 2 PM to 5 PM (IST). ICAI cited “unavoidable reasons” for the revision, without elaborating further.

The official statement said, “due to certain unavoidable reasons the Chartered Accountant Intermediate Examination stands re-scheduled across India and abroad and the examination shall now commence from 5th May 2026 instead of 3rd May 2026 at the same timing(s).”

Revised CA Intermediate Exam Dates

• Group I: May 5, 7 and 9, 2026

• Group II: May 11, 13 and 15, 2026

The Institute has clarified that there is no change in the schedule for other examinations, including CA Foundation, Final, and PQC (INTT-AT). These will be conducted as per the dates announced earlier in December 2025.

No Change for Other ICAI Exams

This has come amid changes being made by ICAI to the examination pattern. According to an announcement by ICAI, the CA Final examination would henceforth be held twice a year starting May 2026, instead of three times.

Students giving the Intermediate examination should be aware that further changes can be made in the schedule, which is now available on the ICAI website.