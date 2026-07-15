ICAI Corporate Mitra Registration 2026 Begins Today; Graduates And Final-Year Students Can Apply Till July 31

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened registrations for the Corporate Mitra programme from July 15, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply for the programme until July 31 through the Swayam Plus portal.
The initiative aims to create a pool of job-ready para-professionals who can support India's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in areas such as accounting, taxation, compliance, banking, and financial management.
The Corporate Mitra programme was announced in the Union Budget, following which the government entrusted the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) with developing a structured training programme for the MSME sector. ICAI has partnered with IIT Madras to offer the course through the Swayam Plus platform as per the Indian Express Report.
ICAI Corporate Mitra Registration 2026: Important Dates
Registration begins: July 15, 2026
Last date to apply: July 31, 2026
ICAI Corporate Mitra Registration 2026: Where to Apply
Eligible candidates can register through the Swayam Plus portal at swayamplus.education.gov.in/courses/corporate-mitra.
ICAI Corporate Mitra Registration 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfil the following conditions:
Must be an Indian citizen
Should be a graduate from a recognised university or a final-year undergraduate student
Final-year students will receive the Corporate Mitra certificate only after successfully completing their graduation
Applicants should be between 20 and 30 years of age
ICAI Corporate Mitra Registration 2026: Course Fee
The programme fee is ₹3,000 plus 18% GST.
ICAI Corporate Mitra Registration 2026: Course Structure
The Corporate Mitra programme consists of 150 hours of learning and is offered through IITM Pravartak on the Swayam Plus platform. It has been assigned NCrF Level 5.5 and is credit eligible.
After completing the academic component, candidates must undergo six months of on-the-job training before becoming eligible for certification.
ICAI Corporate Mitra Registration 2026: What Will Candidates Learn?
The curriculum is divided into six modules designed to equip candidates with practical skills required to assist MSMEs under the supervision of qualified professionals.
Accounting
The module covers:
Basic accounting principles
Journal, ledger and trial balance preparation
Error rectification
Bank reconciliation statements
Preparation of profit and loss accounts, balance sheets and cash flow statements
Use of digital accounting tools such as MS Excel and Tally
Taxation
Students will learn:
Basics of income tax
Residential status and five heads of income
Clubbing provisions
Set-off and carry-forward of losses
Deductions under old and new tax regimes
Advance tax, TDS and TCS compliance
Income tax return filing
GST fundamentals, including e-invoicing, e-way bills and GST return filing
Banking
The module focuses on:
Banking and financial systems for MSMEs
Credit assessment and financing options
Digital banking
Payment systems
Financial technology (FinTech)
Financial Management
Candidates will study:
Financial statement analysis using key ratios
Working capital estimation
Financial documentation
Compliance under professional supervision
Legal and Secretarial Practices
Topics include:
Business organisation structures
MSME registration
Labour laws and environmental regulations
Board meetings and Annual General Meetings (AGMs)
Companies Act compliance
SME listing on BSE SME and NSE Emerge
SEBI compliance
MSME Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) portal for delayed payment recovery
Cost and Management Accounting
This module covers:
Cost accounting fundamentals
Cost accumulation techniques
Product and service cost determination
Marginal costing
Standard costing
Budgetary control
ICAI Corporate Mitra Registration 2026: Assessment and Certification
The programme concludes with a centre-based multiple-choice examination (MCQ). The assessment fee is included in the course fee and will be conducted jointly by ICAI, ICSI and ICMAI after candidates successfully complete the mandatory six-month on-the-job training.
Candidates who qualify will receive a verifiable Swayam Plus certificate. Those who fail the assessment will have to register again and pay the full course fee, as re-attempts are not permitted under the completed registration.