ICAI Corporate Mitra Registration 2026 Begins Today; Graduates And Final-Year Students Can Apply Till July 31

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened registrations for the Corporate Mitra programme from July 15, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply for the programme until July 31 through the Swayam Plus portal.

The initiative aims to create a pool of job-ready para-professionals who can support India's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in areas such as accounting, taxation, compliance, banking, and financial management.

The Corporate Mitra programme was announced in the Union Budget, following which the government entrusted the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) with developing a structured training programme for the MSME sector. ICAI has partnered with IIT Madras to offer the course through the Swayam Plus platform as per the Indian Express Report.

Direct Link To Register

ICAI Corporate Mitra Registration 2026: Important Dates

Registration begins: July 15, 2026

Last date to apply: July 31, 2026

ICAI Corporate Mitra Registration 2026: Where to Apply

Eligible candidates can register through the Swayam Plus portal at swayamplus.education.gov.in/courses/corporate-mitra.

ICAI Corporate Mitra Registration 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfil the following conditions:

Must be an Indian citizen

Should be a graduate from a recognised university or a final-year undergraduate student

Final-year students will receive the Corporate Mitra certificate only after successfully completing their graduation

Applicants should be between 20 and 30 years of age

ICAI Corporate Mitra Registration 2026: Course Fee

The programme fee is ₹3,000 plus 18% GST.

ICAI Corporate Mitra Registration 2026: Course Structure

The Corporate Mitra programme consists of 150 hours of learning and is offered through IITM Pravartak on the Swayam Plus platform. It has been assigned NCrF Level 5.5 and is credit eligible.

After completing the academic component, candidates must undergo six months of on-the-job training before becoming eligible for certification.

ICAI Corporate Mitra Registration 2026: What Will Candidates Learn?

The curriculum is divided into six modules designed to equip candidates with practical skills required to assist MSMEs under the supervision of qualified professionals.

Accounting

The module covers:

Basic accounting principles

Journal, ledger and trial balance preparation

Error rectification

Bank reconciliation statements

Preparation of profit and loss accounts, balance sheets and cash flow statements

Use of digital accounting tools such as MS Excel and Tally

Taxation

Students will learn:

Basics of income tax

Residential status and five heads of income

Clubbing provisions

Set-off and carry-forward of losses

Deductions under old and new tax regimes

Advance tax, TDS and TCS compliance

Income tax return filing

GST fundamentals, including e-invoicing, e-way bills and GST return filing

Banking

The module focuses on:

Banking and financial systems for MSMEs

Credit assessment and financing options

Digital banking

Payment systems

Financial technology (FinTech)

Financial Management

Candidates will study:

Financial statement analysis using key ratios

Working capital estimation

Financial documentation

Compliance under professional supervision

Legal and Secretarial Practices

Topics include:

Business organisation structures

MSME registration

Labour laws and environmental regulations

Board meetings and Annual General Meetings (AGMs)

Companies Act compliance

SME listing on BSE SME and NSE Emerge

SEBI compliance

MSME Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) portal for delayed payment recovery

Cost and Management Accounting

This module covers:

Cost accounting fundamentals

Cost accumulation techniques

Product and service cost determination

Marginal costing

Standard costing

Budgetary control

ICAI Corporate Mitra Registration 2026: Assessment and Certification

The programme concludes with a centre-based multiple-choice examination (MCQ). The assessment fee is included in the course fee and will be conducted jointly by ICAI, ICSI and ICMAI after candidates successfully complete the mandatory six-month on-the-job training.

Candidates who qualify will receive a verifiable Swayam Plus certificate. Those who fail the assessment will have to register again and pay the full course fee, as re-attempts are not permitted under the completed registration.