ICAI CA September–November 2026 Registration Begins For Foundation, Intermediate & Final Exams; Check Registration Details Here

ICAI CA September–November 2026: The online registration procedure for the September–November 2026 Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams has begun, according to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).Exam forms are now available for eligible applicants to submit via the CA Self Service Portal (SSP).
The official schedule states that the application process will start on July 6, 2026. Applications with a late fee will be accepted until July 22, 2026, although candidates may submit their forms without one until July 19.
Additionally, the institute has declared that candidates will have a window of opportunity from July 23 to July 25, 2026, to amend their exam city, exam medium, or other approved information.
ICAI CA September–November 2026: Important Dates
Online Application Starts: July 6, 2026
Last Date to Apply (Without Late Fee): July 19, 2026
Last Date to Apply (With Late Fee): July 22, 2026
Application Correction Window: July 23 to July 25, 2026
ICAI CA September-November 2026: Registration Fees
CA Foundation: ₹1,500
CA Intermediate (Single Group): ₹1,500
CA Intermediate (Both Groups): ₹2,700
CA Final (Single Group): ₹1,800
CA Final (Both Groups): ₹3,300
Note: The above examination fees are applicable for exam centres located in India.
ICAI CA September-November 2026: Steps to apply
Step 1: Go to eservices.icai.org to access the ICAI e-Services portal.
Step 2: Enter your current login information to log in. The registration option should be chosen by new applicants in order to create an account.
Step 3: Enter the necessary exam, academic, and personal information.
Step 4: Upload the required files in the format specified.
Step 5: Before submitting, please go over all the information.
Step 6: Use the available online payment options to pay the application cost.
Step 7: Fill out the application and save the confirmation page for your records.
ICAI CA September–November 2026: Exam Schedule
September 2, 2026
September 5, 2026
September 7, 2026
September 9, 2026
September 1, 2026
September 3, 2026
September 6, 2026
September 8, 2026
September 10, 2026
September 12, 2026
November 2, 2026
November 4, 2026
November 6, 2026
November 9, 2026
November 11, 2026
November 13, 2026
November 11, 2026
November 13, 2026
November 6, 2026
November 9, 2026
November 11, 2026
November 13, 2026
Exam Timings
Advance Reading Time: 1:45 PM to 2:00 PM (15 minutes)
Regular Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
CA Foundation Papers 3 & 4: 2-hour duration (No advance reading time)
CA Final Paper 6: 4-hour duration
International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT-AT): 4-hour duration
Advance reading time is not available for:
- CA Foundation Papers 3 & 4
- Post-qualification examinations (including IRM Technical Examination)