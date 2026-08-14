ICAI CA September 2026 Admit Card Released For Foundation, Intermediate Exams At eservices.icai.org; Direct Link Here

Official website

ICAI CA September 2026 Admit Card: The admit cards for the September 2026 Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation and Intermediate exams have been made available by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The official websites, eservices.icai.org and icai.org, allow candidates who have enrolled for the tests to download their hall pass.

They will require their student registration number and password or Self Service Portal (SSP) ID in order to obtain the admission card.

Direct link to check the result

ICAI CA September 2026 Admit Card: Exam Dates

CA Foundation: September 2, 5, 7 and 9, 2026

CA Intermediate: September 1, 3, 6, 8, 10 and 12, 2026

ICAI CA September 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card

To download their hall pass, candidates can complete the following:

Step 1: Go to eservices.icai.org, the official ICAI website.

Step 2: Select the link to the CA Intermediate or Foundation admission card.

Step 3: A fresh page will appear.

Step 4: Enter and enter the necessary login information.

Step 5: The screen will display the admit card.

Step 6: Save a copy of the hall pass for later use after downloading it.

Candidates should carefully review all the information on their admit card and bring it to the testing location as directed.

Direct link to check the result

ICAI CA September 2026 Admit Card: Mock test details

The CA Final November 2026 Mock Test Paper Series schedule has also been released by ICAI

Mock Test Series Begins: September 9, 2026

First Mock Test Series: September 9 to September 21, 2026

Second Mock Test Series: September 23 to October 5, 2026

Mock Test Series Ends: October 5, 2026

Mode: Physical and Virtual

The CA Final November 2026 exam subjects will be covered in the mock exams, which are meant to assist students in evaluating their level of preparation prior to the tests.