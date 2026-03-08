ICAI CA Results 2026 Declared: Foundation Pass Percentage At 19.23%; Intermediate Records 9.39% Pass Percentage

ICAI CA Results 2026 Declared: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the CA Foundation and CA Intermediate examinations held in January 2026 on the official website today. Along with the results, the institute has also released the official pass percentage and candidate statistics for both exams.
According to the data released by ICAI, more than 1 lakh candidates appeared for the CA Foundation examination, while a significant number of students also attempted the CA Intermediate exam across different groups.
CA Foundation January 2026 Pass Percentage
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the January 2026 CA Foundation examination results. A total of 109,694 candidates took the exam, out of which 21,099 candidates took the exam. The overall pass percentage is 19.23%. The exam was administered at 566 examination centers in India. Male candidates had a slightly higher pass rate than female candidates in this session.
Gender-wise statistics:
Male candidates:
Appeared: 57,238
Passed: 11,523
Pass percentage: 20.13%
Female candidates:
Appeared: 52,456
Passed: 9,576
Pass percentage: 18.26%
CA Intermediate January 2026 Pass Percentage
The CA Intermediate January 2026 exam results were also released by ICAI. Group I, Group II, and candidates appearing for both groups took the test. Group II had the highest passing rate (15.54%) of any category. Candidates who appeared for both groups had the lowest pass rate (9.39%).
Group-wise statistics:
Group I:
Candidates appeared: 105,526
Candidates passed: 14,733
Pass percentage: 13.96%
Group II:
Candidates appeared: 69,477
Candidates passed: 10,798
Pass percentage: 15.54%
Both Groups:
Candidates appeared: 41,798
Candidates passed: 3,924
Pass percentage: 9.39%
Direct link to check CA Foundation result