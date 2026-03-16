ICAI CA May 2026 Registration Without Late Fee Closes Today For Foundation, Inter, Final At eservices.icai.org; Forms Open Till March 19 With Penalty

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close registration for the CA May 2026 exams today, March 16, 2026, with no late fees. By the deadline, candidates who want to sit for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final tests must finish the application process through the ICAI Self-Service Portal (SSP) at eservices.icai.org. Until March 19, 2026, applicants who miss the first deadline may still submit their forms for a late fee.
ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Important dates
Registration Begins: March 3, 2026
Registration Ends: March 16, 2026
Last Date to Submit Form with Late Fee: March 19, 2026
Correction Window: March 20 to March 22, 2026
ICAI CA May 2026: Exam Dates (Offline Mode)
CA Final Exams: May 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12, 2026
CA Intermediate Exams: May 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, and 13, 2026
CA Foundation Exams: May 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2026
Mode of Examination: Offline (Pen-and-paper based)
ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Require documents:
CA Foundation, Inter/Final registration letter
Photo signature
Scanned copies of educational records
Category certificate for special categories,
"Certificate of Service" for applicants with disabilities (for CA Final students only)
ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Application Fees
Intermediate Course Examination
For Indian Centres
Single Group / Unit (All except Unit 2): ₹1,500
Both Groups / Unit 2: ₹2,700
For Overseas Centres (Except Thimphu – Bhutan & Kathmandu – Nepal)
Single Group / Unit (All except Unit 2): US $325
Both Groups / Unit 2: US $500
For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres
Single Group / Unit (All except Unit 2): ₹2,200
Both Groups / Unit 2: ₹3,400
Final Course Examination
For Indian Centres
Single Group: ₹1,800
Both Groups: ₹3,300
For Overseas Centres (Except Thimphu – Bhutan & Kathmandu – Nepal)
Single Group: US $325
Both Groups: US $550
For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres
Single Group: ₹2,200
Both Groups: ₹4,000
Foundation Course Examination
Indian Centres: ₹1,500
Overseas Centres (Except Thimphu & Kathmandu): US $325
Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres: ₹2,200
International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT)
Examination Fee: ₹2,000
Late Fee
Indian / Thimphu (Bhutan) / Kathmandu (Nepal) centres: ₹600
Overseas centres: US $10
ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Steps to register
To register for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, or Final exams, candidates must adhere to the guidelines listed below. Those who already have a login can fill out the form by just logging into their ICAI accounts:
Step 1: Visit the ICAI website at eservices.icai.org. If you have identity, choose the Login option; if not, click "New User Register here!" Enter the necessary info.
Step 2: Click "Register" to finish the ICAI exam registration procedure after selecting the confirmation or declaration.
Step 3: Include papers and pertinent information.
Step 4: Verify your mobile number and email address.
Step 5: To finish the process, pay the application cost.
Note: Students should be made aware that in order to register for the test, they must have an SSP login; if not, they can establish one by selecting the appropriate option on the SSP site.
Candidates who are qualified and interested are encouraged to visit the official website for more details.