ICAI CA May 2026 Registration Without Late Fee Closes Today For Foundation, Inter, Final At eservices.icai.org; Forms Open Till March 19 With Penalty

Official website

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close registration for the CA May 2026 exams today, March 16, 2026, with no late fees. By the deadline, candidates who want to sit for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final tests must finish the application process through the ICAI Self-Service Portal (SSP) at eservices.icai.org. Until March 19, 2026, applicants who miss the first deadline may still submit their forms for a late fee.

Check Official Notification Here

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Important dates

Registration Begins: March 3, 2026

Registration Ends: March 16, 2026

Last Date to Submit Form with Late Fee: March 19, 2026

Correction Window: March 20 to March 22, 2026

ICAI CA May 2026: Exam Dates (Offline Mode)

CA Final Exams: May 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12, 2026

CA Intermediate Exams: May 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, and 13, 2026

CA Foundation Exams: May 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2026

Mode of Examination: Offline (Pen-and-paper based)

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Require documents:

CA Foundation, Inter/Final registration letter

Photo signature

Scanned copies of educational records

Category certificate for special categories,

"Certificate of Service" for applicants with disabilities (for CA Final students only)

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Application Fees

Intermediate Course Examination

For Indian Centres

Single Group / Unit (All except Unit 2): ₹1,500

Both Groups / Unit 2: ₹2,700

For Overseas Centres (Except Thimphu – Bhutan & Kathmandu – Nepal)

Single Group / Unit (All except Unit 2): US $325

Both Groups / Unit 2: US $500

For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres

Single Group / Unit (All except Unit 2): ₹2,200

Both Groups / Unit 2: ₹3,400

Final Course Examination

For Indian Centres

Single Group: ₹1,800

Both Groups: ₹3,300

For Overseas Centres (Except Thimphu – Bhutan & Kathmandu – Nepal)

Single Group: US $325

Both Groups: US $550

For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres

Single Group: ₹2,200

Both Groups: ₹4,000

Foundation Course Examination

Indian Centres: ₹1,500

Overseas Centres (Except Thimphu & Kathmandu): US $325

Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres: ₹2,200

International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT)

Examination Fee: ₹2,000

Late Fee

Indian / Thimphu (Bhutan) / Kathmandu (Nepal) centres: ₹600

Overseas centres: US $10

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Steps to register

To register for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, or Final exams, candidates must adhere to the guidelines listed below. Those who already have a login can fill out the form by just logging into their ICAI accounts:

Step 1: Visit the ICAI website at eservices.icai.org. If you have identity, choose the Login option; if not, click "New User Register here!" Enter the necessary info.

Step 2: Click "Register" to finish the ICAI exam registration procedure after selecting the confirmation or declaration.

Step 3: Include papers and pertinent information.

Step 4: Verify your mobile number and email address.

Step 5: To finish the process, pay the application cost.

Direct Link To Apply Here

Note: Students should be made aware that in order to register for the test, they must have an SSP login; if not, they can establish one by selecting the appropriate option on the SSP site.

Candidates who are qualified and interested are encouraged to visit the official website for more details.