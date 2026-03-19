ICAI CA May 2026 Registration Last Date Today With Late Fee At eservices.icai.org; Correction Window Opens March 20

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close registration for the CA May 2026 exams on March 19, 2026, including late fees. Candidates who wish to take the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams must complete the application process using the ICAI Self-Service Portal (SSP) at eservices.icai.org by the deadline.
ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Important dates
Registration Begins: March 3, 2026
Last Date to Submit Form with Late Fee: March 19, 2026
Correction Window: March 20 to March 22, 2026
ICAI CA May 2026: Exam Dates (Offline Mode)
CA Final Exams: May 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12, 2026
CA Intermediate Exams: May 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, and 13, 2026
CA Foundation Exams: May 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2026
Mode of Examination: Offline (Pen-and-paper based)
ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Require documents:
CA Foundation, Inter/Final registration letter
Photo signature
Scanned copies of educational records
Category certificate for special categories,
"Certificate of Service" for applicants with disabilities (for CA Final students only)
ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Application Fees
Intermediate Course Examination
For Indian Centres
Single Group / Unit (All except Unit 2): ₹1,500
Both Groups / Unit 2: ₹2,700
For Overseas Centres (Except Thimphu – Bhutan & Kathmandu – Nepal)
Single Group / Unit (All except Unit 2): US $325
Both Groups / Unit 2: US $500
For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres
Single Group / Unit (All except Unit 2): ₹2,200
Both Groups / Unit 2: ₹3,400
Final Course Examination
For Indian Centres
Single Group: ₹1,800
Both Groups: ₹3,300
For Overseas Centres (Except Thimphu – Bhutan & Kathmandu – Nepal)
Single Group: US $325
Both Groups: US $550
For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres
Single Group: ₹2,200
Both Groups: ₹4,000
Foundation Course Examination
Indian Centres: ₹1,500
Overseas Centres (Except Thimphu & Kathmandu): US $325
Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres: ₹2,200
International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT)
Examination Fee: ₹2,000
Late Fee
Indian / Thimphu (Bhutan) / Kathmandu (Nepal) centres: ₹600
Overseas centres: US $10
ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Steps to register
To register for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, or Final exams, candidates must adhere to the guidelines listed below. Those who already have an ICAI account can fill out the form by just logging in:
Step 1: Visit the ICAI website at eservices.icai.org.
Step 2: If you lack identity, choose "New User Register here!" or choose "Login."
Step 3: Enter the necessary data.
Step 4: Click "Register" to finish the ICAI test registration procedure after selecting the confirmation or declaration.
Step 5: Include pertinent information and documents.
Step 6: Verify your mobile number and email address.
Step 7: To finish the process, pay the application cost.
Step 8: Fill out the application and save it for later use.
Note: Students should be informed that they need to have an SSP login in order to register for the test; if not, they can create one by choosing the relevant option on the SSP website.
ICAI CA May 2026: Correction windown
The correction window for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will open tomorrow, March 20, 2026. Candidates can make changes to their application form in editable fields if they have enrolled for the CA May 2026 exam. Until March 22, 2026, the ICAI CA rectification window 2026 will be open.
Interested and qualified candidates are urged to visit the official website for additional information.