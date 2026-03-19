ICAI CA May 2026 Registration Last Date Today With Late Fee At eservices.icai.org; Correction Window Opens March 20

Official website

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close registration for the CA May 2026 exams on March 19, 2026, including late fees. Candidates who wish to take the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams must complete the application process using the ICAI Self-Service Portal (SSP) at eservices.icai.org by the deadline.

Check Official Notification Here

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Important dates

Registration Begins: March 3, 2026

Last Date to Submit Form with Late Fee: March 19, 2026

Correction Window: March 20 to March 22, 2026

ICAI CA May 2026: Exam Dates (Offline Mode)

CA Final Exams: May 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12, 2026

CA Intermediate Exams: May 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, and 13, 2026

CA Foundation Exams: May 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2026

Mode of Examination: Offline (Pen-and-paper based)

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Require documents:

CA Foundation, Inter/Final registration letter

Photo signature

Scanned copies of educational records

Category certificate for special categories,

"Certificate of Service" for applicants with disabilities (for CA Final students only)

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Application Fees

Intermediate Course Examination

For Indian Centres

Single Group / Unit (All except Unit 2): ₹1,500

Both Groups / Unit 2: ₹2,700

For Overseas Centres (Except Thimphu – Bhutan & Kathmandu – Nepal)

Single Group / Unit (All except Unit 2): US $325

Both Groups / Unit 2: US $500

For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres

Single Group / Unit (All except Unit 2): ₹2,200

Both Groups / Unit 2: ₹3,400

Final Course Examination

For Indian Centres

Single Group: ₹1,800

Both Groups: ₹3,300

For Overseas Centres (Except Thimphu – Bhutan & Kathmandu – Nepal)

Single Group: US $325

Both Groups: US $550

For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres

Single Group: ₹2,200

Both Groups: ₹4,000

Foundation Course Examination

Indian Centres: ₹1,500

Overseas Centres (Except Thimphu & Kathmandu): US $325

Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres: ₹2,200

International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT)

Examination Fee: ₹2,000

Late Fee

Indian / Thimphu (Bhutan) / Kathmandu (Nepal) centres: ₹600

Overseas centres: US $10

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Steps to register

To register for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, or Final exams, candidates must adhere to the guidelines listed below. Those who already have an ICAI account can fill out the form by just logging in:

Step 1: Visit the ICAI website at eservices.icai.org.

Step 2: If you lack identity, choose "New User Register here!" or choose "Login."

Step 3: Enter the necessary data.

Step 4: Click "Register" to finish the ICAI test registration procedure after selecting the confirmation or declaration.

Step 5: Include pertinent information and documents.

Step 6: Verify your mobile number and email address.

Step 7: To finish the process, pay the application cost.

Step 8: Fill out the application and save it for later use.

Direct Link To Apply Here

Note: Students should be informed that they need to have an SSP login in order to register for the test; if not, they can create one by choosing the relevant option on the SSP website.

ICAI CA May 2026: Correction windown

The correction window for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will open tomorrow, March 20, 2026. Candidates can make changes to their application form in editable fields if they have enrolled for the CA May 2026 exam. Until March 22, 2026, the ICAI CA rectification window 2026 will be open.

Interested and qualified candidates are urged to visit the official website for additional information.