ICAI CA May 2026 Registration Concludes Tomorrow Without Late Fee At eservices.icai.org; Check Important Dates And Steps To Apply

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the registration process for the CA May 2026 examinations tomorrow, March 16, 2026, with no late fees. Candidates wishing to take the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams must complete the application process via the ICAI Self-Service Portal (SSP) at eservices.icai.org by the deadline. Applicants who miss the initial deadline can still submit their forms for a late fee until March 19, 2026.
ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Important Date
Online Application Start Date: 03 March 2026, 10:00 AM (IST)
Last Date to Apply (Without Late Fee): 16 March 2026, 11:59 PM (IST)
Last Date to Apply (With Late Fee): 19 March 2026, 11:59 PM (IST)
Correction Window Start: 20 March 2026, 10:00 AM (IST)
Correction Window End: 22 March 2026, 11:59 PM (IST)
ICAI CA May 2026: Exam Dates (Offline Mode)
CA Final Exams: May 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12, 2026
CA Intermediate Exams: May 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, and 13, 2026
CA Foundation Exams: May 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2026
Mode of Examination: Offline (Pen-and-paper based)
ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Steps To Apply
Candidates should note that the Students must have a current SSP (Self-Service Portal) login to apply for the exam. Those who do not already have an account can create one by selecting the appropriate option on the SSP portal. Candidates can register for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, or Final exams using the steps outlined below. Applicants with an ICAI login can simply sign in to their account and fill out the form.
Step 1: Go to the ICAI Self-Service Portal at eservices.icai.org. If you already have credentials, select the Login option. To create an account, new users should select "New User Register Here!" and fill out the required information.
Step 2: After entering the required information, review the declaration or confirmation and click "Register" to proceed with the ICAI exam registration.
Step 3: Upload the required documents and fill in the relevant information in the application form.
Step 4: During the registration process, verify your email address and mobile number.
Step 5: To successfully submit the form, pay the prescribed application fee.
ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Application Fees
Intermediate Course Examination
For Indian Centres
Single Group / Unit (All except Unit 2): ₹1,500
Both Groups / Unit 2: ₹2,700
For Overseas Centres (Except Thimphu – Bhutan & Kathmandu – Nepal)
Single Group / Unit (All except Unit 2): US $325
Both Groups / Unit 2: US $500
For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres
Single Group / Unit (All except Unit 2): ₹2,200
Both Groups / Unit 2: ₹3,400
Final Course Examination
For Indian Centres
Single Group: ₹1,800
Both Groups: ₹3,300
For Overseas Centres (Except Thimphu – Bhutan & Kathmandu – Nepal)
Single Group: US $325
Both Groups: US $550
For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres
Single Group: ₹2,200
Both Groups: ₹4,000
Foundation Course Examination
Indian Centres: ₹1,500
Overseas Centres (Except Thimphu & Kathmandu): US $325
Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres: ₹2,200
International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT)
Examination Fee: ₹2,000
Late Fee
₹600 for Indian / Thimphu (Bhutan) / Kathmandu (Nepal) centres
US $10 for overseas centres
ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Documents Required
CA Foundation, Inter/Final registration letter
Candidate’s Photo
Candidate’s Signature
Scanned copies of educational certificates
Category certificate for special categories if any
"Certificate of Service" for applicants with disabilities (for CA Final students only)