ICAI CA May 2026 Registration Concludes Tomorrow Without Late Fee At eservices.icai.org; Check Important Dates And Steps To Apply

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the registration process for the CA May 2026 examinations tomorrow, March 16, 2026, with no late fees. Candidates wishing to take the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams must complete the application process via the ICAI Self-Service Portal (SSP) at eservices.icai.org by the deadline. Applicants who miss the initial deadline can still submit their forms for a late fee until March 19, 2026.

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Important Date

Online Application Start Date: 03 March 2026, 10:00 AM (IST)

Last Date to Apply (Without Late Fee): 16 March 2026, 11:59 PM (IST)

Last Date to Apply (With Late Fee): 19 March 2026, 11:59 PM (IST)

Correction Window Start: 20 March 2026, 10:00 AM (IST)

Correction Window End: 22 March 2026, 11:59 PM (IST)

ICAI CA May 2026: Exam Dates (Offline Mode)

CA Final Exams: May 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12, 2026

CA Intermediate Exams: May 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, and 13, 2026

CA Foundation Exams: May 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2026

Mode of Examination: Offline (Pen-and-paper based)

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Steps To Apply

Candidates should note that the Students must have a current SSP (Self-Service Portal) login to apply for the exam. Those who do not already have an account can create one by selecting the appropriate option on the SSP portal. Candidates can register for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, or Final exams using the steps outlined below. Applicants with an ICAI login can simply sign in to their account and fill out the form.



Step 1: Go to the ICAI Self-Service Portal at eservices.icai.org. If you already have credentials, select the Login option. To create an account, new users should select "New User Register Here!" and fill out the required information.

Step 2: After entering the required information, review the declaration or confirmation and click "Register" to proceed with the ICAI exam registration.

Step 3: Upload the required documents and fill in the relevant information in the application form.

Step 4: During the registration process, verify your email address and mobile number.

Step 5: To successfully submit the form, pay the prescribed application fee.

Direct Link To Apply Here

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Application Fees

Intermediate Course Examination

For Indian Centres

Single Group / Unit (All except Unit 2): ₹1,500

Both Groups / Unit 2: ₹2,700

For Overseas Centres (Except Thimphu – Bhutan & Kathmandu – Nepal)

Single Group / Unit (All except Unit 2): US $325

Both Groups / Unit 2: US $500

For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres

Single Group / Unit (All except Unit 2): ₹2,200

Both Groups / Unit 2: ₹3,400

Final Course Examination

For Indian Centres

Single Group: ₹1,800

Both Groups: ₹3,300

For Overseas Centres (Except Thimphu – Bhutan & Kathmandu – Nepal)

Single Group: US $325

Both Groups: US $550

For Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres

Single Group: ₹2,200

Both Groups: ₹4,000

Foundation Course Examination

Indian Centres: ₹1,500

Overseas Centres (Except Thimphu & Kathmandu): US $325

Thimphu (Bhutan) & Kathmandu (Nepal) Centres: ₹2,200

International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT)

Examination Fee: ₹2,000

Late Fee

₹600 for Indian / Thimphu (Bhutan) / Kathmandu (Nepal) centres

US $10 for overseas centres

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Documents Required

CA Foundation, Inter/Final registration letter

Candidate’s Photo

Candidate’s Signature

Scanned copies of educational certificates

Category certificate for special categories if any

"Certificate of Service" for applicants with disabilities (for CA Final students only)