ICAI CA May 2026 Registration Begins At eservices.icai.org; Check Dates And New Centre Selection Rule

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: The registration process for the May 2026 exam for the CA Foundation, CA Final, and CA Intermediate is already open at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The online CA May 2026 registration form is available to candidates via the ICAI's eservices portal. Candidates who have already registered must log in using their login information, while new applicants must create an ID. Applications for the CA May 2026 exam must be submitted by March 16, 2026 (no late charge) or March 19, 2026 (late fee).

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Important dates

Registration Begins: March 3, 2026

Registration Ends: March 16, 2026

Last Date to Submit Form with Late Fee: March 19, 2026

Correction Window: March 20 to March 22, 2026

ICAI CA May 2026: Center selection procedure

The exam center selection procedure for May registrations has undergone several modifications by ICAI. The official notification regarding this was released on icai.org.

As per the official notice, "In Continuation to the earlier announcement no. 13-CA (Exam)/May/2026 dated 12th December, 2025 regarding Final/Intermediate/Foundation Examinations to be held in May 2026, it is hereby informed that unlike previous examinations where students selected only a zone or city, the online application form for May-2026 CA examinations will now provide the option to select the preferred exam centre in zone/city directly."

ICAI CA May 2026: Exam Dates (Offline Mode)

CA Final Exams: May 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12, 2026

CA Intermediate Exams: May 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, and 13, 2026

CA Foundation Exams: May 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2026

Mode of Examination: Offline (Pen-and-paper based)

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Require documents:

CA Foundation, Inter/Final registration letter

Photo signature

Scanned copies of educational records

Category certificate for special categories,

"Certificate of Service" for applicants with disabilities (for CA Final students only)

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration: Steps to register

Candidates must follow the instructions below in order to register for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, or Final exams. Simply logging onto their ICAI accounts will allow those who already have a login to complete the form:

Step 1: Go to eservices.icai.org, the ICAI website, and select the Login option if you have identity; if not, click "New User Register here!" Enter the data as required.

Step 2: After choosing the confirmation or declaration, click the "Register" button to complete the ICAI exam registration process.

Step 3: Add documents and provide relevant data.

Step 4: Check your email address and mobile number.

Step 5: Pay the application fee to complete the process.

Note: Students should be informed that they need to have an SSP login in order to register for the test; if they don't, they can create one by choosing the relevant option on the SSP portal.

Interested and qualified candidates are advised to visit the official website for comprehensive information.