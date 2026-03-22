ICAI CA May 2026 Correction Window Concludes Today At eservices.icai.org; Candidates Can Edit Details Till 11:59 PM Today

ICAI CA May 2026 Correction Window: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the correction window for CA May 2026 exam forms today, March 22. Candidates who submitted their application forms between March 3 and March 19, 2026, can make changes through the official portal, eservices.icai.org, until 11:59 p.m. today.

This window enables candidates to correct specific details in their submitted application forms, avoiding problems during the examination process.

Check Official Notice Here

ICAI CA May 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates

Correction Window: March 20 to March 22, 2026

CA Final Exams: May 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12, 2026

CA Intermediate Exams: May 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, and 13, 2026

CA Foundation Exams: May 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2026

ICAI CA May 2026 Correction Window: Fields That Can Be Edited

Exam centre

Exam medium (English/Hindi)

Registration details (as permitted by ICAI)

Opted subjects

Watch how to make the changes in the form through correction window

ICAI CA May 2026 Correction Window: Here’s How To Edit

Visit eservices.icai.org.

Log in with your User ID and password.

Open the CA May 2026 application form.

Examine the fields available for correction.

Select "Changes Required" to edit details.

If no changes are necessary, select "No Change Required."

Verify changes and confirm using the OTP sent to your registered email address and mobile number.

Fill out the form and download the acknowledgement copy.

Direct link for Guidance for Final Exams May, 2026

Direct link for Guidance for Intermediate Exams May, 2026