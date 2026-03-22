ICAI CA May 2026 Correction Window Concludes Today At eservices.icai.org; Candidates Can Edit Details Till 11:59 PM Today

ICAI CA May 2026 Correction Window: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the correction window for CA May 2026 exam forms today, March 22. Candidates who submitted their application forms between March 3 and March 19, 2026, can make changes through the official portal, eservices.icai.org, until 11:59 p.m. today.
This window enables candidates to correct specific details in their submitted application forms, avoiding problems during the examination process.
ICAI CA May 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates
Correction Window: March 20 to March 22, 2026
CA Final Exams: May 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12, 2026
CA Intermediate Exams: May 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, and 13, 2026
CA Foundation Exams: May 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2026
ICAI CA May 2026 Correction Window: Fields That Can Be Edited
Exam centre
Exam medium (English/Hindi)
Registration details (as permitted by ICAI)
Opted subjects
ICAI CA May 2026 Correction Window: Here’s How To Edit
Visit eservices.icai.org.
Log in with your User ID and password.
Open the CA May 2026 application form.
Examine the fields available for correction.
Select "Changes Required" to edit details.
If no changes are necessary, select "No Change Required."
Verify changes and confirm using the OTP sent to your registered email address and mobile number.
Fill out the form and download the acknowledgement copy.