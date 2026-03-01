ICAI CA January Result 2026 To Be OUT Today; Check Scorecard At icai.nic.in

ICAI CA January Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the CA January Examination Result for the November 2025 session today, March 1, 2026, on the official website, bringing an anxious wait to an end for thousands of aspirants across the country. The Institute had earlier confirmed that results would go live on Sunday through its official result portals.

ICAI CA January Result 2026: Where to Check the CA January Result

The results will be available online only, and candidates have been advised to rely exclusively on the official ICAI-operated websites:

icai.nic.in

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

ICAI CA January Result 2026: How To Check Results?

To access their scorecards, candidates must:

Step 1: Go to icai.nic.in, the official website for ICAI results.

Step 2: Click the CA January Results link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number exactly as they appear on your admit card.

Step 4: To see your scorecard, select the "Submit" or "Get Result" option.

Step 5: Make sure to carefully check your pass/fail status, total marks, and subject-wise marks.

Step 6: Take a printout of the scorecard after downloading it for your records.

Additionally, candidates are advised to have their login information ready because portals frequently see high traffic on the day of results.

Direct link to check the announcement

ICAI CA January Result 2026: Email Facility for Students

In addition to the official website, the Institute has provided candidates with an email address. Once the results are announced, the candidates who registered their email addresses on the official website will receive the scorecards via email.

ICAI CA January Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

Alongside the main results, ICAI will publish:

Merit list of the top 50 rank holders in India

Pass percentage for Group I

Pass percentage for Group II

Combined pass percentage for both groups

ICAI CA January Result 2026: What’s Next?

Students who clear both groups in this cycle will become eligible to apply for ICAI membership and use the designation Chartered Accountant or those who do not qualify this time, ICAI will soon announce dates for the next examination cycle, allowing students to reattempt with better preparation.

ICAI CA January Result 2026: Merit List

Candidates can access the merit list by entering their roll number and registration number/PIN on the official website.